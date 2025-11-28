Dharma Sangrah

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






भारत पर वाइटवॉश से खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहे दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें India

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 28 नवंबर 2025 (12:02 IST)
25 साल बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को उसकी ही मांद पर वाइटवॉश किया। कोलकाता में पहला टेस्ट 30 रनों से जीतने के बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने दूसरा टेस्ट 408 के बड़े अंतर से जीता। यह दक्षिण अफ्रीका के टेस्ट  इतिहास में एक बड़ा पल था जिसे सभी पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स ने सराहा।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के सबसे युवा कप्तान रह चुके और सलामी बल्लेबाज रहे ग्रीम स्मिथ ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि यह बहुत ही पेशेवर प्रदर्शन और अद्भुत नतीजा है। साथ ही उन्होंने टेम्बा बावुमा को बधाई दी।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसिस ने कहा कि यह एक अविश्वसनीय जीत है और साथ ही उन्होंने कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा और पूरी टीम को इसका श्रेय दिया।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के मिस्टर 360 नाम से मशहूर एबी डीविलियर्स ने इसे एतिहासिक पल करार देते हुए कहा कि यह जीत टीम के हर सदस्य के कारण आई है।
पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज हर्शेल गिब्बस ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि इस सीरीज को जीतने में भले ही बहुत समय लगा हो लेकिन पूरी टीम को बधाई।
भारत आए हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तूफानी तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने कहा कि 25 साल बाद इस धरती पर सीरीज जीतना बहुत ही विशेष है। सबसे सुखद अनुभव इसे सामने से होता हुआ देखना रहा।



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

अब अफगानिस्तान से भी टीम इंडिया को मिली 65 रनों से करारी हार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels