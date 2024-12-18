बीच सीरीज अश्विन के संन्यास पर गावस्कर ने कहा 'टीम में कुछ ठीक नहीं'

Sad & disturbing to see R Ashwin retire mid-series. He could have done it before or after BGT.— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 18, 2024
Clearly all's not well between the team, the captain & the coach.
Advantage Australia.
अश्विन की केवल एक सीरीज खराब गई और उसे संन्यास लेना पड़ गया।
जबकि उससे ठीक पहले वाली बंगलादेश सीरीज में उसका मैच जिताऊ प्रदर्शन रहा था।
पिछले 5 सालों में मात्र 2 शतक और 31 के औसत वाले कोहली और पिछली 2 सीरीजों में कुल 200 रन न बना पाने वाले रोहित अभी और खेलेंगे।
बलि का बकरा अश्विन
— Exx Cricketer (@old_cricketer) December 18, 2024
Ashwin could not have achieved greatness without his peers being benched.
Many waited patiently while he played & delivered for years.
Now when the management decided to bench Ashwin, was it so difficult to stay with the team for 2 more games?
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 18, 2024गावस्कर ने कहा,‘‘चयन समिति ने किसी उद्देश्य से ही इस दौरे के लिए इतने अधिक खिलाड़ियों का चयन किया है। अगर कोई खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो जाता है तो वह टीम में शामिल रिजर्व खिलाड़ियों में से किसी का चयन कर सकते हैं।’’