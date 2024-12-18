Select Your Language

बीच सीरीज अश्विन के संन्यास पर गावस्कर ने कहा 'टीम में कुछ ठीक नहीं'

गावस्कर ने अश्विन की संन्यास लेने के समय को लेकर आलोचना की

हमें फॉलो करें बीच सीरीज अश्विन के संन्यास पर गावस्कर ने कहा 'टीम में कुछ ठीक नहीं'

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (17:13 IST)
पूर्व कप्तान और अपने जमाने के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर ने रविचंद्रन अश्विन की अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के समय को लेकर आलोचना करते हुए बुधवार को कहा कि यह स्टार ऑफ स्पिनर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ श्रृंखला समाप्त होने तक इंतजार कर सकता था क्योंकि भारतीय टीम के पास अगले दो टेस्ट मैच के लिए एक सदस्य कम हो गया है।

ALSO READ: अश्विन के अचानक संन्यास लेने से चौंका क्रिकेट जगत, फैंस को क्यों आई धोनी की याद?

अश्विन ने यहां तीसरा टेस्ट मैच समाप्त होने के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा करके सभी को चौंका दिया। पांच मैच की श्रृंखला अभी 1–1 से बराबर है।

गावस्कर ने श्रृंखला के आधिकारिक प्रसारक से कहा,‘‘ वह कह सकता था कि देखिए श्रृंखला समाप्त होने के बाद मैं भारतीय टीम में चयन के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहूंगा। इसका क्या मतलब है। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने भी इसी तरह से 2014–15 की श्रृंखला के दौरान तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के बाद संन्यास ले लिया था। इससे टीम में एक सदस्य कम हो जाता है।’’
गावस्कर ने कहा,‘‘चयन समिति ने किसी उद्देश्य से ही इस दौरे के लिए इतने अधिक खिलाड़ियों का चयन किया है। अगर कोई खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो जाता है तो वह टीम में शामिल रिजर्व खिलाड़ियों में से किसी का चयन कर सकते हैं।’’

इस पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान ने कहा कि अश्विन सिडनी में होने वाले पांचवें और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच में अपनी भूमिका निभा सकते थे। सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड के विकेट से स्पिनरों को मदद मिलती रही है।

ALSO READ: घर पर बेअसर होने के बाद अश्विन ने बना लिया था संन्यास का मन, रहे चुप

गावस्कर ने कहा, ‘‘ सिडनी ऐसी जगह है जहां स्पिनरों को बहुत अधिक मदद मिलती है। भारत वहां दो स्पिनरों के साथ खेल सकता है। उसे उस मैच के लिए टीम में होना चाहिए था। मैं नहीं जानता कि मेलबर्न की पिच कैसी होगी। अमूमन आपका ध्यान श्रृंखला के आखिरी मैच पर जाता है।’’

गावस्कर से पूछा गया कि क्या अश्विन की जगह लेने के लिए वाशिंगटन सुंदर को तैयार किया जा रहा है, उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुझे लगता है वाशिंगटन सुंदर उनसे आगे हैं। रोहित (शर्मा) ने बताया कि वह (अश्विन) कल स्वदेश लौट रहे हैं। इसलिए यह अश्विन का अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेटर के रूप में अंत है। वह बेहतरीन क्रिकेटर था।’’ (भाषा)

