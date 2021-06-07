सोशल मीडिया पर भज्जी को पड़ी फटकार, खालिस्तानी आतंकी भिंडरावाले को बताया था 'शहीद'

Harbhajan Singh listen carefully.— Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) June 7, 2021
BHINDRANWALE WAS A T€RR0RIST, IS A T€RR0RIST AND ALWAYS WILL BE A T€RR0RIST.#HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/uaBe8W7IUB
I am confused @harbhajan_singh , you cried on winning WC holding tricolor....now you are glorifying someone who does not wanted that....you have lost all respect
So according to @harbhajan_singh
Terrorist Jarnial Singh Bhindranwale the murder of Thousands of Punjabi Hindus is a Martyr Clown face
And our young generation idalize this Khalistani supporters.#HarbhajanSingh
Everyone is loyal to their religion even if they have to support [email protected] like Bhinderawale or Bin Laden, except Hindus.
He should be disqualified from further bcci job and fir should be filed agains him
Take back all his award given by government of India
In England #OllieRobinson suspended for 9 year old tweet.
In England #OllieRobinson suspended for 9 year old tweet.

In India no action against
#HarbhajanSingh for continuously posting hateful tweets against nation.