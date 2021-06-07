Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सोशल मीडिया पर भज्जी को पड़ी फटकार, खालिस्तानी आतंकी भिंडरावाले को बताया था 'शहीद'

webdunia
सोमवार, 7 जून 2021 (15:06 IST)
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिन गेंदबाज हरभजन सिंह का नाम सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। दरअसल, मौजूदा समय में भज्जी को ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है, जिसका कारण उनकी सोशल मीडिया पर किया गया एक पोस्ट है।

हाल ही में हरभजन सिंह ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी शेयर की, जिसमें उन्होंने साल 1984 में स्वर्ण मंदिर के अंदर हुए ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के दौरान मारे गए खालिस्तानी आतंकी जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले को ‘शहीद’ बताया है। हालांकि, हरभजन ने स्पष्ट रूप से भिंडरावाले का नाम नहीं लिया। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर एक तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा ‘शहीदों को प्रणाम’।
 
जानकारी के लिए ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार को 1 जून, 1984 को अंजाम दिया गया था और यह भारतीय सेना की ओर से किया गया एक बड़ा मिशन भी था।
 
लोगों ने लगाई टर्बनेटर की क्लास
 
हरभजन सिंह के इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी शेयर करने के बाद ही उनके खिलाफ ट्विटर पर ट्रोलर्स आग-बबूला होने लगे। एक यूजर ने लिखा "हरभजन सिंह ध्यान से सुनो जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले आतंकवादी था और हमेशा रहेगा।"
 
 
एक यूजर ने कहा, "तो हरभजन सिंह के अनुसार खालिस्तानी आतंकी जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले हजारों पंजाबी हिन्दुओं का हत्यारा शहीद है और हमारी युवा पीढ़ी इस खालिस्तानी
समर्थकों को आदर्श मानती है।"
 
 
इन ट्वीट्स के जरिए देखिए किसने क्या कहा...
 

 
टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं भज्जी
 
हरभजन सिंह के क्रिकेट करियर की बात करें, तो वह लंबे समय से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं। उन्होंने भारत के लिए अपना आखिरी वनडे और टेस्ट साल साल 2015, जबकि
आखिरी टी-20 मुकाबला साल 2016 में खेला था। भारतीय टीम में अब उनकी वापसी के आसार भी लगभग ना के बराबर हैं।
 
हाल ही में हरभजन सिंह आईपीएल 14 के दौरान कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) के लिए खेलते नजर आए थे। आईपीएल 2021 के सस्पेंड किए जाने से पहले उन्होंने केकेआर के
लिए तीन मैच खेले थे और एक भी विकेट हासिल नहीं कर सके थे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

8 साल पुराने मामले में नए नवेले गेंदबाज ओली रॉबिन्सन को ECB ने किया सस्पेंड

प्रचलित

webdunia

टी-20 विश्वकप की मेजबानी पर फैसले के लिए BCCI को ICC से मिला 28 जून तक का वक्त

webdunia

वनडे और टी -20 विश्वकप में होगी 14 और 20 टीमें, ICC ने इन बड़े फैसलों पर लगाई मुहर

webdunia

मैक्कुलम को विश्वास, भारत न्यूजीलैंड के साथ है

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री दुर्गा चालीसा : नमो नमो दुर्गे सुख करनी...

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos