वॉन और पीटरसन ने इंग्लैंड के स्पिनरों पर बाजाई ताली, फिर पिच को दी गाली

webdunia
गुरुवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2021 (23:25 IST)
इंग्लैंड भारत से महज दो दिन के भीतर गुलाबी गेंद से तीसरा टेस्ट 10 विकेट से गंवा चुका है। चेन्नई टेस्ट में जब भारत इंग्लैंड से 317 रनों से जीता था तो पूर्व इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ियो ने हार का ठीकरा पिच के ऊपर फोड़ा। आज भी लगभग वैसा ही हुआ।
 
पहले दिन टॉस जीतकर टीम इंडिया का मजाक उड़ाने वाले केविन पीटरसन ने कहा था कि आशा करता हूं कि यह पिच टॉस जीतो और मैच जीतो वाली न हो। कल का टॉस और आज का पहला सत्र छोड़ दिया जाए तो इंग्लैंड कुछ जीत ही नहीं पाई।
दूसरे दिन 81 रनों पर ऑलआउट होने के बाद इंग्लैंड भारत को सिर्फ 49 रनों का लक्ष्य दे पाई जो टीम इंडिया ने आसानी से बिना विकेट खोए पा लिया। केविन पीटरसन के आज के नतीजे के बाद कहा कि 
 
एक मैच के लिए ऐसी पिच ठीक है जहां बल्लेबाज की तकनीक की परीक्षा हो। लेकिन मैं इस तरह का विकेट और नहीं देखना चाहता और ना ही और खिलाड़ी देखना चाहते हैं। बहुत अच्छे इंडिया
हालांकि उन्होंने जो रूट की गेंदबाजी के कसीदे पढ़े जिन्होंने इस ही विकेट पर 5 विकेट निकाले। यह पीटरसन की दोगली मानसिकता को दर्शाने के लिए काफी हैं।
इसके अलावा इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने तो जैसे ठान ही रखा है कि वह पिच को कोसे बिना सोएंगे नहीं। जब भारत बल्लेबाजी कर रहा था तो माइकल वॉन अपने गेंदबाजों की तारीफ कर रहे थे। 
जैसे ही भारतीय स्पिनरों के जाल में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज फंसते चले गए और ऑल आउट हो गए तो वॉन के कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखे गए।
 
अब इसको दोहरा मापदंड नहीं कहेंगे तो और क्या कहेंगे । दूसरे टेस्ट से ही इस पिच पर घिच पिच हो रही है। लेकिन इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर हार स्वीकारने के बजाए पिच को ही दोष ठहरा रहे हैं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

धोनी नहीं, अब भारतीय पिच पर विराट हैं टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया के सबसे सफल कप्तान

