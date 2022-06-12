Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'यह अति है', नूपुर का पुतला टांगने पर पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद का खौला खून

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
रविवार, 12 जून 2022 (18:01 IST)
बेंगलुरु: भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने बेलगावी में मुसलमानों की एक मस्जिद के बाहर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की पूर्व नेता नुपुर शर्मा के पुतले को फांसी पर लटकाए जाने पर खुल कर कहा है कि यह 21वीं सदी में बहुत ज्यादा है।

वेंकटेश ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में कहा,“यह कर्नाटक में लटका हुआ नूपुर शर्मा का पुतला है। बस विश्वास नहीं कर सकता कि यह 21 वीं सदी का भारत है। मैं सभी से राजनीति को एक तरफ छोड़कर विवेक को कायम रखने का आग्रह करूंगा। यह बहुत ज्यादा है।”
पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने अपनी आशंका भी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की हरकतें आने वाली चीजों का संकेत हो सकती हैं और ये एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं। उन्होंने कहा,“इस ट्वीट के बारे में क्या अविश्वसनीय है। समाचार चैनलों के साथ-साथ औचित्यपूर्ण और व्हाट्सबाउट में लिप्त लोगों का दयनीय स्थिति में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। यह केवल एक पुतला नहीं है, बल्कि अनिश्चित शर्तों में एक से अधिक लोगों के लिए खतरा है।”
इस बीच, दिल्ली पुलिस ने भाजपा की पूर्व प्रवक्ता नूपुर शर्मा और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी तथा विवादास्पद पुजारी यति नरसिंहन सहित 31 अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ एवं कथित तौर पर नफरत फैलाने व धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है।
दूसरी प्राथमिकी में जिन लोगों के नाम शामिल हैं, उनमें पैगंबर मोहम्मद के खिलाफ कथित टिप्पणी को लेकर दिल्ली भाजपा मीडिया इकाई के पूर्व प्रमुख नवीन कुमार जिंदल को निष्कासित कर दिया गया और नूपुर को पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया गया। इस एफआईआर में पत्रकार सबा नकवी और अन्य लोगों का नाम शामिल है।(वार्ता)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

पहले टी-20 की मार के बाद दूसरे टी-20 में भारतीय गेंदबाजों की मदद कर सकता है कटक का मौसम

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos