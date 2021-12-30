सचिन से लेकर शास्त्री ने किया ट्वीट, 'वाह टीम इंडिया मजा आ गया'

सचिन तेंदुलकर: दुनिया में कहीं भी एक टेस्ट मैच में 20 विकेट लेने की क्षमता रखने वाले आक्रमण ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की। शानदार जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई।
Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion
पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री: वाह ब्रिस्बेन, ओवल, लॉर्ड्स और अब सेंचुरियन… बधाई हो कोहली, राहुल द्रविड़। सेंचुरियन में जीतने वाला पहला एशियाई देश बनने पर पूरे दल को बधाई।
A phenomenal 2021 in Test Match Cricket for #TeamIndia. To become the first Asian Team to won at Centurion, this is a special team and a special win. Shami was exceptional but KL Rahul's masterclass was a delight and the major difference
वेंकटेश प्रसाद: टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैच क्रिकेट में एक अभूतपूर्व 2021। सेंचुरियन में जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बनना शानदार है। यह एक विशेष टीम और एक विशेष जीत है। शमी असाधारण थे लेकिन केएल राहुल की शानदार पारी से और खुशी हुई। उससे बड़ अंतर पैदा हुआ।
Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord's , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia
वीरेंद्र सहवाग: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया के लिए यादगार रहा 2021। गाबा, लॉर्ड्स, ओवल, सेंचुरियन में जीत के साथ सिडनी में ड्रॉ के लिए अद्भुत संघर्ष को कौन भूल सकता है। भारतीय टीम के लिए सुखद और इससे भी बेहतर 2022 की शुभकामनाएं।
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण: साल की शुरुआत सिडनी में कड़े संघर्ष के साथ हुई। उसके बाद गाबा में एक अविश्वसनीय जीत दर्ज करना । लॉर्ड्स की जीत विशेष थी और भारत ने साल का अंत सेंचुरियन में शानदार जीत के साथ किया। टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैच का साल शानदार रहा है। शानदार जीत के लिए बधाई।
Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win
Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion!
Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia.

दिनेश कार्तिक: साल की शुरुआत गाबा में जीत से की और सेंचुरियन के साथ खत्म। ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई। मेजबानों को इतने शानदार तरीके से हराने के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन ।
First step towards the history! Well done team India for winning the first test match of the series. #KLRahul #Bumrah #Shami were outstanding
इरफान पठान: इतिहास की ओर पहला कदम, श्रृंखला का पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम को शुभकामनाएं। लोकेश राहुल, बुमराह और शमी ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।
सुरेश रैना : श्रृंखला का पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने पर भारतीय टीम को बधाई। आपका प्रदर्शन बिल्कुल अविश्वसनीय था, आगे और सुधार होगा।
Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the first test match of the series. Your performance was absolutely incredible, onwards & upwards!