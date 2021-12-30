Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सचिन से लेकर शास्त्री ने किया ट्वीट, 'वाह टीम इंडिया मजा आ गया'

webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 दिसंबर 2021 (20:12 IST)
नई दिल्ली: मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर की अगुवाई में क्रिकेट समुदाय ने गुरुवार को सेंचुरियन में भारत की पहली टेस्ट जीत की सराहना की। तेंदुलकर ने दुनिया में कहीं भी 20 विकेट लेने की क्षमता के लिए भारतीय गेंदबाजों की विशेष प्रशंसा की।

इस साल गाबा और लॉर्ड्स में यादगार जीत के बाद, टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के गढ़, सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में जीत दर्जकर 2021 का शानदार अंत किया। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुरुआती टेस्ट को 113 रन से जीत कर भारत सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में सफलता हासिल करने वाला एशिया का पहला देश बन गया।

विश्व स्तरीय तेज गेंदबाजों जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद शमी ने मोहम्मद सिराज और शार्दुल ठाकुर जैसे युवा गेंदबाजों के साथ मिलकर 18 विकेट चटकाये। इस यादगार जीत के बाद क्रिकेट बिरादरी ने कोहली की अगुवाई वाली टीम को बधाई संदेश दिये।(भाषा)

उनमें से कुछ बधाई संदेश इस प्रकार है:
सचिन तेंदुलकर: दुनिया में कहीं भी एक टेस्ट मैच में 20 विकेट लेने की क्षमता रखने वाले आक्रमण ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की। शानदार जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई।
पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री: वाह ब्रिस्बेन, ओवल, लॉर्ड्स और अब सेंचुरियन… बधाई हो कोहली, राहुल द्रविड़। सेंचुरियन में जीतने वाला पहला एशियाई देश बनने पर पूरे दल को बधाई।
वेंकटेश प्रसाद: टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैच क्रिकेट में एक अभूतपूर्व 2021। सेंचुरियन में जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बनना शानदार है। यह एक विशेष टीम और एक विशेष जीत है। शमी असाधारण थे लेकिन केएल राहुल की शानदार पारी से और खुशी हुई। उससे बड़ अंतर पैदा हुआ।
वीरेंद्र सहवाग: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया के लिए यादगार रहा 2021। गाबा, लॉर्ड्स, ओवल, सेंचुरियन में जीत के साथ सिडनी में ड्रॉ के लिए अद्भुत संघर्ष को कौन भूल सकता है। भारतीय टीम के लिए सुखद और इससे भी बेहतर 2022 की शुभकामनाएं।

शिखर धवन: भारतीय टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए एक शानदार वर्ष का अंत करने का सही तरीका। सेंचुरियन में जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बनने पर खिलाड़ियों को बधाई।
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण: साल की शुरुआत सिडनी में कड़े संघर्ष के साथ हुई। उसके बाद गाबा में एक अविश्वसनीय जीत दर्ज करना । लॉर्ड्स की जीत विशेष थी और भारत ने साल का अंत सेंचुरियन में शानदार जीत के साथ किया। टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट मैच का साल शानदार रहा है। शानदार जीत के लिए बधाई।
दिनेश कार्तिक: साल की शुरुआत गाबा में जीत से की और सेंचुरियन के साथ खत्म। ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई। मेजबानों को इतने शानदार तरीके से हराने के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन ।
इरफान पठान: इतिहास की ओर पहला कदम, श्रृंखला का पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम को शुभकामनाएं। लोकेश राहुल, बुमराह और शमी ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।

जय शाह: बारिश के कारण एक दिन खराब रहने के बावजूद सेंचुरियन में शानदार जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई। ब्रिस्बेन, लॉर्ड्स और द ओवल में कई यादगार टेस्ट जीत के साथ 2021 एक अभूतपूर्व वर्ष रहा है।
सुरेश रैना : श्रृंखला का पहला टेस्ट मैच जीतने पर भारतीय टीम को बधाई। आपका प्रदर्शन बिल्कुल अविश्वसनीय था, आगे और सुधार होगा।

