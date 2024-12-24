Select Your Language

विनोद कांबली को है यह बीमारी, हॉस्पिटल देगा जीवन भर मुफ्त इलाज [VIDEO]

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 24 दिसंबर 2024 (11:14 IST)
Vinod Kambli Health Update : भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर विनोद कांबली को ठाणे जिले के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां चिकित्सीय जांच में उनके मस्तिष्क में खून के थक्के जमने का पता चला है। उनका इलाज कर रहे चिकित्सकों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।
 
कांबली (52) का इलाज कर रहे डॉ. विवेक त्रिवेदी (Vivek Trivedi) ने कहा कि पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज ने शुरुआत में मूत्र संक्रमण और ऐंठन की शिकायत की जिसके बाद उन्हें शनिवार को भिवंडी शहर के काल्हेर इलाके में शनिवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
 
त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि आकृति अस्पताल में उनकी देखरेख कर रही मेडिकल टीम ने कई परीक्षण के बाद उनके मस्तिष्क में थक्के का पता चला।
 
इस चिकित्सक ने कहा कि कांबली के स्वास्थ्य की लगातार निगरानी की जा रही है और टीम मंगलवार को अतिरिक्त चिकित्सा जांच करेगी।
 
त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि अस्पताल प्रभारी एस सिंह ने कांबली को अपनी चिकित्सा सुविधा में जीवन भर मुफ्त इलाज देने का फैसला किया है।

कांबली लंबे समय से शराब से जुड़ी और अन्य स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं से जूझ रहे हैं। हाल ही में दिग्गज कोच रमाकांत आचरेकर की याद में आयोजित एक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुंबई यह पूर्व खिलाड़ी काफी कमजोर दिखाई दिया। उन्हें अपने बचपन के दोस्त सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) का हाथ पकड़कर भावुक होते देखा गया।

ALSO READ: सचिन की दोस्ती, शराब की लत, पत्नी से संबंध, विनोद कांबली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दिए सारे जवाब

कांबली ने भारत के लिए 104 एकदिवसीय और 17 टेस्ट में क्रमश: 2477 और 1084 रन बनाए है।
 
कांबली ने स्कूल स्तर पर तेंदुलकर के साथ ऐतिहासिक 664 रन की अटूट साझेदारी की थी। (भाषा)


