देश जनरल रावत के लिए कर रहा था दुआएं, विराट कोहली ने अपलोड किया बचकाना फोटो तो गुस्सा हुए नेटिजन्स

webdunia
बुधवार, 8 दिसंबर 2021 (17:26 IST)
देशवासी आज जहां जनरल विपिन रावत की सलामती कि दुआएं मांग रहे थे वहां विराट कोहली ने एक बचकानी फोटो ट्विटर पर अपलोड करके आफत मोल ले ली।  उनको इस फोटो पर काफी खरी खोटी सुननी पड़ी।

गौरतलब है कि वायुसेना का एक एमआई-17 वी 5 हेलीकाप्टर आज तमिलनाडु में कुन्नूर के निकट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया, इस हेलीकाप्टर में रक्षा प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत भी सवार थे।

वायुसेना ने इस दुर्घटना की पुष्टि की है। वायुसेना ने कहा है कि दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच के आदेश दे दिये गये हैं।

इस बीच, चेन्नई में रक्षा सूत्रों ने बताया कि इस दुर्घटना में चार अधिकारियों की मौत हो गयी और तीन अन्य को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल मेें भर्ती कराया गया है।

सूत्रों ने कहा कि हेलीकाप्टर में 14 लोग सवार थे। अपुष्ट सूत्रों ने यह भी बताया कि हेलीकाप्टर में जनरल रावत की पत्नी मधुलिका रावत भी सवार थीं। सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार विपिन रावत की सलामती की दुआएं जारी है।

बड़े नेताओं से लेकर अभिनेताओं तक ने विपिन रावत के लिए ट्वीट किया लेकिन विराट कोहली ने एक फोटो डाला जिसको उन्होंने खुद को एक बच्चे की तरह पेश किया।

किसी और दिन इस फोटो पर फनी कमेंट्स आते लेकिन दुख के दिन आज ऐसे फोटो पर विराट कोहली को नेटिजन्स का गुस्सा सहना पड़ा।

कुछ ऐसे आए कमेंट्स



अश्विन बने दूसरे सर्वश्रेष्ठ टेस्ट गेंदबाज और ऑलराउंडर, देखिए रैंकिंग्स

