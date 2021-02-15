Select Your Language

रिव्यू के बाद इस अंपायर से बहस में उलझे कोहली, ट्विटर पर भी बना मजाक

सोमवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2021 (21:33 IST)
पिछले तीन दिन से डीआरएस विवाद चेन्नई के एम ए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे भारत और इंग्लैंड के दूसरे टेस्ट में सुर्खियों में बना रहा। फर्क बस इतना था कि पहले और दूसरे दिन इस पद्धति ने इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट को निराश किया और आज भारतीय कप्तान निराश दिखे।
 
वाक्या मैच खत्म होने से थोड़ी देर पहले का ही है। जब इंग्लैड 3 विकेट गंवा चुका था और अक्षर की एक गेंद जो रूट के पैड पर लगी और विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत के हाथों में समा गई। पूरी टीम ने मिलकर जोरदार अपील की लेकिन मैदानी अंपायर नितिन मेनन ने ऊंगली नहीं उठाई।
 
कोहली ने टीम के साथियों के साथ में 15 मिनट तक मंथन किया कि और 1 सेकेंड खत्म होने से पहले रिव्यू लिया। टीम ने सोचा अगर गेंद बल्ले पर नहीं लगी है तो लोरेंस एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट हो जाएंगे और अगर लगी है तो पंत ने गेंद कैच कर ही ली है। 
 
लेकिन जब बॉल ट्रैकिंग का वीडियो सामने आया तो इंपैक्ट अंपायर्स कॉल दिखा। तीसरे अंपायर ने मैदानी अंपायर को अपने फैसले पर बने रहने के निर्देश दिए। यह देख कोहली अपना आपा खो गए वह नितिन मेनन के साथ बहस करने लग गए।
 
यह नहीं अंपायर नितिन मेनन का ट्विटर पर खासा मजाक भी बना। कुछ हैंडल्स ने उनकी आलोचना भी की , कुछ ने उनकी तुलना इ ए क्रिकेट के अंपायर्स से की। 

इस अपील को अगर नितिन मेनन आउट करार देते तो भी यह आउट ही होता क्योंकि बॉल ट्रैकिंग का ग्राफिक इंपैक्ट को अंपायर्स कॉल दिखा रहा था। बहरहाल जो रूट को एक जीवनदान मिल गया। कल वह इस जीवनदान का कितना फायदा उठा पाते हैं यह देखने वाली बात होगी।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

