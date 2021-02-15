रिव्यू के बाद इस अंपायर से बहस में उलझे कोहली, ट्विटर पर भी बना मजाक

#INDvsENG— Maxtern (@Maxtern_monk) February 15, 2021
Now I understand why I used to lose matches in 2007 EA cricket... Nitin Menon. pic.twitter.com/bfMNk7jPGZ
We missed the next image!
It's an Undertaker's Chokeslam to Nitin Menon for giving that not out! #Umpires pic.twitter.com/fX1S5qG8pR— as|am (@asIam_as) February 15, 2021
Nitin Menon was the only dark spot on what has been a good day(still not best until he scores 71st).
100 drought started after pink ball test. Hope it ends there.— Sai Krishna (@SaiKingkohli) February 15, 2021
*Sachin Tendulkar had Steve Bucknor.
*Virat Kohli has Nitin Menon.#INDvsENG #indvsEngTestseries2021 #Kohli
— Don Breadman (@imnotVkohli) February 15, 2021
Me if I ever come across Nitin Menon:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/U33LPKWLrf
— Abhi (@edgedandout2) February 15, 2021