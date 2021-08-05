Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भारत को मिला गोल्ड, वह भी कोहली से! गोल्डन डक पर ऐसे उड़ा मजाक (वीडियो)

webdunia
गुरुवार, 5 अगस्त 2021 (19:17 IST)
पहले टेस्ट का दूसरा दिन भारत के लिए ठीक वैसा ही गया जैसा विश्वटेस्ट चैंपियनशिप या अहमदाबाद में खेले गए डे नाइट टेस्ट की पहली पारी जैसा गया था। भारत ने सधी हुई शुरुआत की और लंच तक 97 रनों पर सिर्फ 1 विकेट खोया था। लेकिन भारत अब 124 रनों पर 4 विकेट खो चुका है। 
 
हैरत की बात यह रही कि चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे तू चल मैं आया की तर्ज पर पवैलियन की राह पकड़ लिए। जिसमें विराट कोहली तो अपना खाता भी नहीं खोल सके और जेम्स एंडरसन की गेंद पर  कीपर जोस बटलर को अपना कैच थमा बैठे। 
इससे ठीक पहले चेतेश्वर पुजारा भी 4 रनों के स्कोर पर ऐसे ही आउट हुआ। उनकी जगह क्रीज पर आए अजिंक्य रहाणे ने भी ज्यादा देर तक नहीं टिक सके और 5 रन बनाकर रन आउट हो गए। 
 
दूसरे छोर पर केएल राहुल वैसे ही बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं जैसे कल इंग्लैंड की ओर से जो रूट कर रहे थे। राहुल अर्धशतक बना चुके हैं। जब खराब रोशनी ने खेल रोका तो भारत 124 रनों पर 4 विकेट गंवा चुका था। 
 
गौरतलब है कि विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा 2 साल से टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने में नाकाम रहे हैं। विराट कोहली के फैंस को उम्मीद थी कि उनके शतकों का सूखा जल्द खत्म होगा लेकिन वह उल्टा 0 पर आउट हो गए।  ट्विटर पर उनको इस कारण काफी ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा।

गौरतलब है कि टोक्यो में भारतीय दल गोल्ड मेडल जीतने में अब तक विफल रहा है। इस बात से कोहली की काफी ट्रोलिंग हुई कि चलो गोल्डन डक ही सही गोल्ड का कुछ तो आया वह भी कप्तान कोहली द्वारा।

खेल रोके जाने के समय सलामी बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल 57 और विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत सात रन पर खेल रहे थे।इंग्लैंड ने अपनी पहली पारी में 183 रन बनाये थे। इस तरह से भारत अभी उससे 58 रन पीछे है।  

