कोहली ने कल कहा राहुल होंगे रोहित के साथी, आज धवन के लिए ही ड्रॉप किया रोहित को, हुए ट्रोल

शुक्रवार, 12 मार्च 2021 (19:15 IST)
विराट कोहली की कप्तानी को भांपा नहीं जा सकता और टीम चयन को तो बिल्कुल भी नहीं। कोहली ने गुरुवार को ही सलामी जोड़ी पर लग रही अटकलों को विराम दिया था। 
 
भारतीय कप्तान ने ओपनरों की स्थिति स्पष्ट की थी, उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि तीनों ओपनर रोहित, राहुल और शिखर एकादश में एक साथ नहीं खेलेंगे, क्योंकि शिखर तीसरे ओपनर हैं। कप्तान के बयान से यह साफ हो गया था कि शिखर पहले मैच में बाहर बैठेंगे। लेकिन इसका ठीक उल्टा हुआ रोहित शर्मा को ही कोहली ने बैंच पर बैठा दिया था।
 
गौरतलब है  कि धवन और राहुल भारत की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अंतिम टी-20 श्रृंखला के बाद से ही भारतीय टीम के लिए ओपनिंग कर रहे हैं। उस समय रोहित चोट की वजह से टीम का हिस्सा नहीं थे, लेकिन अब रोहित ने सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट के लिए टीम में वापसी कर ली है, जिसने भारत को धवन और राहुल में से किसी एक का चुनाव करने जैसी मुश्किल स्थिति में ला खड़ा किया।
 
हालांकि ऐसा लग रहा था कि टीम प्रबंधन का रुख दोनों दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाजों की ओर है, जिनका धवन के मुकाबले टी-20 क्रिकेट में बेहतर रिकॉर्ड है।लेकिन कप्तान कोहली ने आज अंतिम ग्यारह का ऐलान करके सबको चौंका दिया। धवन की जगह उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा को ही बाहर बैठा दिया।
 
2019 से टी-20 और आईपीएल को मिला कर देखा जाए तो शिखर ने 133.43 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 854 रन बनाए हैं। कप्तान कोहली के इस चौंकाने वाले फैसले से कई ट्विटर हैंडल ने उनको ट्रोल किया। 


1st T20I: इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीता और किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला

