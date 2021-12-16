जो बोया वह काटा, विराट ने क्या किया था कुंबले के साथ, ट्विटर पर याद दिलाया फैंस ने

#Virat vs #Kumble - Virat was the winner.#Kohli vs #ganguly - Virat Kohli should remember that there is one and only one #ganguly— Free Soul (@TheSoulCurry1) December 15, 2021
BCCI sacked Kohli from captaincy because he hasn't won any major tournament ever , so it's unfair to Kohli.
But , Kohli sacked anil kumble without any reason just bcz he wants puppet like shastri . And it's absolutely fair !— Lakshman (@Rebel_notout) December 15, 2021
As far as treating him is concerned, "You Reap What You Sow" what's happening with Kohli he did same with Anil Kumble.
— Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) December 15, 2021
He used his power and sacked the great Anil Kumble as the coach, in 2017; and now, he’s been sacked as the captain! What goes around comes around #ViratKohli
— Ramachandra.M/ (@nanuramu) December 9, 2021
Virat kohli had said he has no issues with Kumble and then he ganged up against him, got him removed and then pressurized BCCI to apoint Shastri so I don't trust him either. I m not saying BCCI ppl r saint but Virat is also not raja Harischand.
— Piyush Shukla (@pshuklarocks) December 15, 2021
Anil Kumble while watching press conference of Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/qTxbikzkFo— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 15, 2021
Kohli had rift with kumble and he managed to sack kumble because he was powerful than Kumble.
कुंबले 2016-17 के बीच एक साल के लिए भारतीय टीम के कोच थे। उस समय सचिन तेंदुलकर, लक्ष्मण और गांगुली की अध्यक्षता वाली क्रिकेट सलाहकार समति ने उन्हें शास्त्री की जगह नियुक्त किया था। हालांकि, कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ कटु मतभेद के कारण कुंबले ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान से हारने के बाद अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था।
Now same kohli has rift with Ganguly and people blindly believing him and blaming Dada for this mess without hearing dada's POV.— Aryan (@Rohitswarriorrr) December 15, 2021
But one thing is clear virat can't sack dada