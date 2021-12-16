Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जो बोया वह काटा, विराट ने क्या किया था कुंबले के साथ, ट्विटर पर याद दिलाया फैंस ने

webdunia
गुरुवार, 16 दिसंबर 2021 (12:23 IST)
टेस्ट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बुधवार को कहा कि टेस्ट टीम की घोषणा होने से डेढ़ घंटे पहले उन्हें वनडे टीम की कप्तानी से हटा दिया गया था। इसकी सूचना उन्हें मुख्य चयनकर्ता से मिली थी। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह वनडे सीरीज़ के लिए उपलब्ध हैं और मीडिया में उनके आराम करने के रिपोर्ट्स झूठे हैं। इसके अलावा उनकी इस बारे में टीम प्रबंधन से कोई बात नहीं हुई।

रोहित शर्मा को दक्षिण अफ़्रीका दौरे से पहले वनडे टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया। इसके अलावा उन्हें टेस्ट टीम की उपकप्तानी की भी ज़िम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। रोहित हेमस्ट्रिंग चोट के कारण दक्षिण अफ्रीका के टेस्ट दौरे से हट चुके हैं।

इसके अलावा विराट कोहली ने बोर्ड द्वारा दिए गए कई बयानों का खंडन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कप्तानी छोड़ने के लिए 48 घंटो की मोहलत की बात गलत है और उन्हें टीम मीटिंग से 1.5 घंटा पहले ही वनडे टीम की कप्तानी से हटा दिया गया था।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि बीसीसीआई ने उनसे टी-20 की कप्तानी पर पुनर्विचार करने के लिए भी नहीं कहा था जैसा कि पहले बयानों में बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष ने दावा किया।

कोहली के कारण कुंबले हटे थे कोचिंग से

हो सकता है कि विराट कोहली की बातों में सच्चाई हो लेकिन ट्विटर पर कई क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनको वह समय याद दिलाया जब उनके कारण भारत के पूर्व टेस्ट कप्तान और स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले को टीम इंडिया की कोचिंग से हाथ धोना पड़ा था।

कुंबले 2016-17 के बीच एक साल के लिए भारतीय टीम के कोच थे। उस समय सचिन तेंदुलकर, लक्ष्मण और गांगुली की अध्यक्षता वाली क्रिकेट सलाहकार समति ने उन्हें शास्त्री की जगह नियुक्त किया था। हालांकि, कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ कटु मतभेद के कारण कुंबले ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान से हारने के बाद अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था।
webdunia

अनिल कुंबले के लिए टीम में अनुशासन सबसे अहम रहा। यही कारण है कि उनकी कोहली से पटरी नहीं बैठी और दोनों ने 6 माह तक आपस में बात तक नहीं की थी।हालांकि कप्तान विराट ने अनिल कुंबले से मतभेद की खबरों का खंडन किया था। लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्टों में यह बराबर आ रहा था कि विराट और कई खिलाड़ियों का कहना है कि वे कुंबले की कार्यशैली से खुश नहीं हैं।

बतौर कोच नतीजे दे रहे थे कुंबले फिर भी बने थे राजनीति का शिकार
 
कुंबले के कार्यकाल में ही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम टेस्ट में नंबर एक टीम बनी थी और भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज को उनके घर में हराने के अलावा न्यूजीलैंड, इंग्लैंड तथा ऑस्ट्रेलिया को घरेलू मैदान में हराया था। कुंबले की मेहनत का ही नतीजा था कि भारतीय टीम ने 17 टेस्ट मैच में से 12 मुकाबलों में जीत हासिल की थी जबकि 1 मैच में उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा था जबकि 5 टेस्ट मैच ड्रॉ पर खत्म हुए थे।
webdunia
20 जून 2017 के दिन लंदन में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच अनिल कुंबले ने एक साल का कार्यकाल पूरा होते ही अपना पद छोड़ दिया जबकि बीसीसीआई चाहता था कि वे वेस्टइंडीज दौरे तक अपने पद पर बने रहें लेकिन टीम के अंदरुनी हालात इतने खराब हो गए हैं कि कुंबले ने खुद को टीम से अलग करने का ऐलान कर डाला।

