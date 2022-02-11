Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

डक पर आउट हुए विराट कोहली, 3 मैचों में बनाए 26 रन, ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रोल

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 11 फ़रवरी 2022 (14:46 IST)
विराट कोहली ने आखिरी बार अपना वनडे शतक वेस्टइंडीज के सबीना पार्क में अगस्त 2019 में बनाया था। उम्मीद थी कि सामने वेस्टइंडीज है तो वह अपना फॉर्म वापस हासिल कर लेंगे। लेकिन अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेली जा रही भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज के 3 मैचों में विराट सिर्फ 28 रन बना पाए।

तीसरे वनडे में तो वह शून्य पर आउट हो गए। दुर्भाग्यशाली तरीके से एक खराब गेंद को बाउंड्री की ओर पहुंचाने की कोशिश में वह आउट हो गए। तीन में से दो बार वह विकेटकीपर शाई होप को कैच थमा बैठे।

विराट कोहली के शतक का इंतजार तो छोड़िए इस पूरी सीरीज में वह 20 के पार नहीं जा पाए। उनके इस बुरे फॉर्म के कारण क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनको ट्विटर पर खासा ट्रोल किया।

साल में दूसरी बार वनडे में डक पर हुए आउट

कप्तानी जाने के बाद विराट कोहली इस साल दूसरी बार डक पर आउट हुए हैं। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ हुए दूसरे वनडे मैच में भी विराट कोहली 0 पर आउट हुए थे। हालांकि इस सीरीज के पहले और तीसरे वनडे में उन्होंने अर्धशतक जड़ा था।

लेकिन वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तो वह बुरी तरह फ्लॉप रहे हैं। इस साल हुए 6 वनडे में कोहली ने 2 अर्धशतक जमाए हैं। हैरत की बात यह है कि घरेलू मैदान पर वह बिल्कुल भी नहीं चले। अगर उनका फॉर्म ऐसा ही रहा तो चयनकर्ता उन पर कोई कड़ा फैसला भी ले सकते हैं क्योंकि अगले साल विश्वकप होना है।

