Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






इंग्लैंड की टीम में इस पाकिस्तानी मूल के तेज गेंदबाज को नहीं मिल रहा है भारत के लिए वीजा

तेज गेंदबाज साकिब महमूद की Visa में देरी से इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे की तैयारी हो रही है प्रभावित

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें इंग्लैंड की टीम में इस पाकिस्तानी मूल के तेज गेंदबाज को नहीं मिल रहा है भारत के लिए वीजा

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025 (19:05 IST)
पाकिस्तानी मूल के इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज साकिब महमूद 22 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाले सीमित ओवरों के दौरे के लिए भारत का वीजा मिलने में देरी के कारण अबू धाबी में टीम के प्रशिक्षण शिविर में भाग नहीं लेंगे।

‘ESPNCricInfo’ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक महमूद को अभी भारत का वीजा नहीं मिला है। वह ऐसे में अबू धाबी में शिविर में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे क्योंकि उनका पासपोर्ट वीजा प्रक्रिया के तहत संबंधित अधिकारियों के पास है।उन्हें हालांकि टीम के खिलाड़ियों के पहले दल के कोलकाता रवाना होने से पहले वीजा मिलने की उम्मीद है।

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पाकिस्तानी मूल के किसी क्रिकेटर को भारत का वीजा हासिल करने में देरी का सामना करना पड़ा है। इंग्लैंड के स्पिनर शोएब बशीर पिछले साल वीजा मिलने में हुई देरी के कारण दोनों देशों के बीच हैदराबाद में खेले गये पहले टेस्ट मैच का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाये थे।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा को भी 2023 के भारतीय दौरे पर ऐसी स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ा था।वेबसाइट के मुताबिक पाकिस्तानी मूल के टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों रेहान अहमद और आदिल राशीद को भारतीय वीजा मिल गया है।महमूद ने इंग्लैंड के लिए दो टेस्ट, नौ एकदिवसीय और 18 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेला।इंग्लैंड का भारतीय दौरा 22 जनवरी को कोलकाता ने टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच के साथ शुरू होगा। (भाषा)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Champions Trophy के विजेता को पहनाने वाला सफेद कोट बनता है इस तरह, अकरम ने किया अनावरण (Video)

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
मकर संक्रांति
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो