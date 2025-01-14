इंग्लैंड की टीम में इस पाकिस्तानी मूल के तेज गेंदबाज को नहीं मिल रहा है भारत के लिए वीजा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा को भी 2023 के भारतीय दौरे पर ऐसी स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ा था।वेबसाइट के मुताबिक पाकिस्तानी मूल के टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों रेहान अहमद और आदिल राशीद को भारतीय वीजा मिल गया है।महमूद ने इंग्लैंड के लिए दो टेस्ट, नौ एकदिवसीय और 18 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेला।इंग्लैंड का भारतीय दौरा 22 जनवरी को कोलकाता ने टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच के साथ शुरू होगा। (भाषा)
