Live : ‍ त्रिपुरा में 5 बजे तक सबसे ज्यादा मतदान, बिहार में सबसे कम

हमें फॉलो करें election

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 26 अप्रैल 2024 (17:35 IST)
live updates : दूसरे चरण के लिए हुए मतदान के शाम 5 बजे तक आंकड़े सामने आ गए हैं। त्रिपुरा में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान दर्ज किया गया है, जबकि बिहार में सबसे कम वोटिंग हुई है। बिहार पहले चरण में भी कम मतदान हुआ था। दूसरे चरण के तहत 13 राज्यों की 88 सीटों मतदान हुआ है। पल-पल की जानकारी...


06:06 PM, 26th Apr
शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान के आंकड़े 
  • त्रिपुरा में 76.23
  • बिहार 53.03 
  • यूपी 53.64 
  • महाराष्ट्र 53.51
  • राजस्थान 59.19
  • असम 70.66
  • प. बंगाल में 71.84 
  • केरल 63.97
  • मध्य प्रदेश 54.42
  • जम्मू कश्मीर 67.22
  • मणिपुर 76.06
  • कर्नाटक 63.90

05:32 PM, 26th Apr
वोट जरूर डालें : मध्य प्रदेश के नरसिंहपुर अपना वोट डालने के बाद अभिनेता आशुतोष राणा ने कहा कि मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि आप जहां भी हों, अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग अवश्य करें क्योंकि इसके माध्यम से आप अपना भविष्य बनाएंगे और अपना भाग्य निर्धारित करेंगे। अगर हमारे पूर्वजों ने हमें आज़ादी का आशीर्वाद दिया है, तो इसे बनाए रखने की ज़िम्मेदारी भी हमारी है।
मतदान आपका हक : उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा में वोट डालने के बाद क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा मतदान करना आपका हक है, आपको आपकी पंसद की सरकार चुनने का हक है। मैं एक ही चीज़ बोलना चाहूंगा कि वोट डालें, अपने पसंदीदा उम्मीदवार को वोट दें। 


03:43 PM, 26th Apr
 
लोकसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के लिए दोपहर 3 बजे तक मतदान का आंकड़ा-
 
असम 60.32%
बिहार 44.24%
छत्तीसगढ़ 63.09%
जम्मू और कश्मीर 57.76%
कर्नाटक 50.93%
केरल 51.64%
मध्य प्रदेश 46.50%
महाराष्ट्र 43.01%
मणिपुर 68.48%
राजस्थान 50.27%
त्रिपुरा 68.92%
उत्तर प्रदेश 44.13%
पश्चिम बंगाल 60.60%

03:13 PM, 26th Apr
दमोह लोकसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बंडा विधानसभा में तिन्सुआ मतदान केंद्र पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने शादी के बाद मतदान का कर्तव्य निभाया।

01:59 PM, 26th Apr
-त्रिपुरा में दोपहर 1 बजे तक 54.37 प्रतिशत मतदान। बंगाल में 47.29 फीसदी वोटिंग।
-जम्मू में 43 फीसद और महाराष्‍ट्र में 31.77 प्रतिशत मतदान।
-उत्तर प्रदेश की आठ सीटों पर दोपहर एक बजे तक 35.73 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने डाले वोट। बिहार में 33.80 फीसदी वोटिंग।
-राजस्थान की 13 लोकसभा सीटों पर दोपहर एक बजे तक 40.39 प्रतिशत वोट डाले गए।
-मध्य प्रदेश की 6 लोकसभा सीटों पर दोपहर एक बजे तक लगभग 38.96 प्रतिशत मतदान।
-छत्तीसगढ़ के 3 लोकसभा क्षेत्रों में दोपहर एक बजे तक 53 फीसदी से अधिक मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया।
-मणिपुर में 54 फीसदी मतदान।
-दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा, गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए प्रचार करेंगी।

11:55 AM, 26th Apr
दूसरे चरण में सुबह 11 बजे तक त्रिपुरा में सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंग
सुबह 11 बजे तक बंगाल में 31.25 प्रतिशत, बिहार में 21.68 प्रतिशत, राजस्थान में 26.84 प्रतिशत, उत्तरप्रदेश में 24.31 प्रतिशत, महाराष्‍ट्र में 18.83 प्रतिशत वोटिंग। मध्यप्रदेश में 26.84 प्रतिशत और छत्तीसगढ़ में 35.47 प्रतिशत मतदान।
केरल में 25.61 फीसदी, कर्नाटक में फीसदी और जम्मू कश्मीर में 26.61 फीसदी लोगों ने डाले वोट। असम और त्रिपुरा में 27.42 फीसदी और 36.42 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।

09:46 AM, 26th Apr
सुबह 9 बजे तक बंगाल में 15.68 प्रतिशत, बिहार में 9.65 प्रतिशत, राजस्थान में 11.77 प्रतिशत, उत्तरप्रदेश 11.67 प्रतिशत, महाराष्‍ट्र में 7.45 प्रतिशत वोटिंग। मध्यप्रदेश में 13.82 प्रतिशत और छत्तीसगढ़ में 15.42 प्रतिशत मतदान।
केरल में 11.9, कर्नाटक में 9.21 फीसदी और जम्मू कश्मीर में 10.39 फीसदी लोगों ने डाले वोट। 
 

09:37 AM, 26th Apr
-उत्तर प्रदेश की 8 सीटों पर मतदान जारी। सुबह 9 बजे तक बागपत में 11.78 प्रतिशत, अमरोहा में 14.88 प्रतिशत, गाजियाबाद में 11 प्रतिशत मतदान। अलीगढ़ में पहले 2 घंटे में 12.18 फीसदी वोटिंग।
-पूर्णिया से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार पप्पू यादव ने मतदान किया।
-भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी सूर्या ने बेंगलुरु दक्षिण के मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान किया।
-अभिनेत्री नेहा शर्मा और उनके पिता व भागलपुर से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजीत शर्मा ने मतदान किया।
-राहुल द्रविड़ ने कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु में अपना वोट डाला और कहा कि हर किसी को बाहर आना चाहिए और मतदान करना चाहिए। यह एक अवसर है जो हमें लोकतंत्र में मिलता है।

08:54 AM, 26th Apr
-त्रिशूर लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा उम्मीदवार सुरेश गोपी ने जॉर्ज सीएलपी स्कूल बूथ संख्या 114 मतदान केंद्र मुक्कतुकारा सेंट पर अपना वोट डाला।
-केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने जोधपुर के एक मतदान केंद्र से मतदान किया।
-केरल भाजपा अध्यक्ष और वायनाड में राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ उम्मीदवार के. सुरेंद्रन ने मतदान किया।
-लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने कोटा के एक पोलिंग बूथ पर डाला वोट।

07:48 AM, 26th Apr
-केंद्रीय मंत्री और एटिंगल लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा उम्मीदवार वी मुरलीधरन अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ मतदान करने पहुंचे।
-राजस्थान के भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सी.पी. जोशी ने किय मतदान।
-मध्य प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री और भाजपा नेता प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने नरसिंहपुर में एक मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान किया।
-राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि किसी को यकीन नहीं था कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी इस तरह के बयान देंगे कि (कांग्रेस वाले) संपत्ति इकट्ठा करेंगे, मंगलसूत्र इकट्ठा करेंगे और ज्यादा बच्चे पैदा करने वालों में बांट देंगे। पहली बार ऐसे बयानों से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की विश्वसनीयता को बहुत धक्का लगा है...मुझे लगता है कि इस बार राजस्थान में हम डबल डिजिट में सीटें जीतेंगे।

07:25 AM, 26th Apr
-राजस्थान की पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे और उनके बेटे दुष्‍यंत सिंह ने किया मतदान।
-भाजपा नेता वसुंधरा राजे ने कहा कि देश विकास चाहता है इसलिए इस चुनाव के बाद फिर से भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी और तीसरी बार मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री बनेंगे। ये भी विश्वास है कि राजस्थान में जनता भाजपा को पूरा समर्थन देगी और भाजपा को ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाएगी।
-इंफोसिस के संस्थापक नारायण मूर्ति और उनकी पत्नी सुधा मुर्ति ने बेंगलुरु के बीईएस मतदान केंद्र पर अपना वोट डाला।
-लोकसभा चुनाव में अपना वोट डालने के बाद इंफोसिस के संस्थापक नारायण मूर्ति ने कहा, 'हर पांच साल में एक बार हमें अपने संविधान द्वारा दिए गए मतदान के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करने का अवसर मिलता है। आज वह दिन है जब हम सभी को अपनी वोट की शक्ति का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए उत्साहित होना चाहिए।'
 

07:23 AM, 26th Apr
पीएम मोदी ने लोगों से की ज्यादा मतदान की अपील। कहा- आपका वोट ही आपकी आवाज है। जितना ज्यादा मतदान होता है, लोकतंत्र उतना ही मजबूत होता है। 

07:20 AM, 26th Apr
-सुबह 7 बजे 13 राज्यों की 88 सीटों पर शुरू हुआ मतदान।
-इस चरण में केरल की सभी 20 सीट के अलावा कर्नाटक की 28 में से 14 सीट, राजस्थान की 13 सीट, महाराष्ट्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश की आठ-आठ सीट, मध्य प्रदेश की छह सीट, असम एवं बिहार की पांच-पांच सीट, छत्तीसगढ़ एवं पश्चिम बंगाल की तीन-तीन सीट और मणिपुर, त्रिपुरा एवं जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक-एक सीट पर मतदान हो रहा है।
-निर्वाचन आयोग के अनुसार, इस चरण में 15.88 करोड़ से अधिक मतदाता हैं जिनमें 8.08 करोड़ पुरुष, 7.8 करोड़ महिलाएं एवं 5929 ट्रांसजेंडर हैं। आयोग ने बताया कि 34.8 लाख मतदाता पहली बार मतदान करेंगे। 1.67 लाख मतदान केंद्रों पर 16 लाख से अधिक मतदान अधिकारियों को तैनात किया गया है।
-लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, हेमा मालिनी, अरूण गोविल, भूपेश बघेल, एचडी कुमार स्वामी, राजीव चंद्रशेखर, शशि थरूर, तेजस्वी सूर्या, पप्पू यादव समेत कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर।

