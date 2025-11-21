मां बनी भारत में जन्मी मादा चीता मुखी, कूनो में 5 शावकों को दिया जन्म

Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 20, 2025
In a delightful breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi — the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months — has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent… pic.twitter.com/aw4oGTLAfY
A historic milestone has been achieved as Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The mother and cubs are doing well.— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 20, 2025
This is an unprecedented breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first… pic.twitter.com/uSxZpVqnV4
कृषि मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आज अत्यंत सुखद समाचार मिला है। प्रोजेक्ट चीता के अंतर्गत भारत में ही जन्मी मादा चीता ‘मुखी’ ने 5 नन्हे शावकों को जन्म दिया है। कूनो में चीतों का कुनबा बढ़ते देखना सुखद है। यह न सिर्फ मध्यप्रदेश बल्कि सम्पूर्ण देश के लिए वन्य जीव संरक्षण की दिशा में बड़ी उपलब्धि है।
कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आज अत्यंत सुखद समाचार मिला है। प्रोजेक्ट चीता के अंतर्गत भारत में ही जन्मी मादा चीता ‘मुखी’ ने पाँच नन्हे शावकों को जन्म दिया है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 20, 2025
कूनो में चीतों का कुनबा बढ़ते देखना सुखद है। यह न सिर्फ मध्यप्रदेश बल्कि सम्पूर्ण देश के लिए वन्य जीव संरक्षण की दिशा में बड़ी… pic.twitter.com/bIQ6l6POPe