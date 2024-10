BJP releases the first list of 99 candidates for the #MaharashtraElection2024.



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur Souty West, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, minister Girish Mahajan from Jamner, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur,… pic.twitter.com/uzPHuWuzIt