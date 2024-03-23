Live : TMC नेता महुआ मोइत्रा के घर CBI की छापेमारी

Select Your Language

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 23 मार्च 2024 (10:28 IST)
23 march live updates : प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) की टीम ने शनिवार सुबह आप विधायक गुलाब सिंह के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

10:25 AM, 23rd Mar
TMC नेता महुआ मोइत्रा के घर CBI की छापेमारी। कैश फॉर क्वेरी मामले में सीबीआई ने कोलकाता समेत कई जगहों पर मारे छापे।
हैदराबाद में के कविता के करीबीयों के यहां ईडी की रेड। आज कविता को कोर्ट में पेश करेंगी ईडी। कर सकती है रिमांड बढ़ाने की मांग।

10:20 AM, 23rd Mar
आप नेता और दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज और आतिशी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
हमारे किसी नेता के पास से 1 रुपया नहीं मिला। अगर शराब घोटाला हुआ तो पैसा कहां है?
सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति के बयान पर हुई गिरफ्तारी।
जिसके बयान पर गिरफ्तारियां हुई, उसने भाजपा को चंदा दिया।

09:30 AM, 23rd Mar
दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दुनिया भर के लोगों को पता चल गया है कि भाजपा सरकार पूरे विपक्ष को जेल में डालने में व्यस्त है।

09:03 AM, 23rd Mar
मटियाला से आप विधायक गुलाब सिंह के ठिकानों पर ईडी की छापेमारी
दिल्ली की मंत्री और AAP नेता आतिशी आज सुबह 10 बजे दिल्ली एक्साइज पॉलिसी मामले पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगी।

09:01 AM, 23rd Mar
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने रूस पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले की निंदा की
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में हुए आतकंवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए शनिवार को कहा कि भारत दुख की इस घड़ी में रूस सरकार और उसके लोगों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़ा है।
 
मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'हम मॉस्को में हुए जघन्य आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। हम पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं। भारत दुख की इस घड़ी में रूस की सरकार और लोगों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़ा है।'
 
रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में शुक्रवार को हमलावरों ने एक बड़े समारोह स्थल पर अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी कर दी जिसके कारण 60 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 100 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। हमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है।

