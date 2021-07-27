Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : हंगामे के बाद राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही 2 बजे तक स्थगित

मंगलवार, 27 जुलाई 2021 (11:15 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का दिल्ली दौरा, संसद में हंगामे के आसार, कोरोना वायरस समेत इन खबरों पर मंगलवार, 27 जुलाई को इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर...


12:31 PM, 27th Jul
-राज्यसभा में सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच गतिरोध मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा और अलग अलग मुद्दों पर विभिन्न विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सदन की बैठक एक बार के स्थनग के बाद दोपहर 2 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।
-कांग्रेस, तृणमूल कांग्रेस समेत विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण लोकसभा की कार्यवाही मंगलवार को दो बार के स्थगन के बाद दोपहर 12 बजकर पांच मिनट पर 12.30 बजे तक स्थगित।

11:26 AM, 27th Jul
-विभिन्न मुद्दों को लेकर विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही मंगलवार को शुरू होने के कुछ ही देर बाद दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित -कांग्रेस, तृणमूल कांग्रेस समेत विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण लोकसभा की कार्यवाही मंगलवार को शुरू होने के करीब 25 मिनट बाद 11:45 बजे तक स्थगित

11:25 AM, 27th Jul
देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। 1 दिन में 29,689 नए मामले सामने आए, 42,363 मामले रिकवर हुए जबकि 415 लोग मारे गए।

08:20 AM, 27th Jul
पेगासस जासूसी मामले और कृषि कानून पर संसद के दोनों सदनों में नहीं थमा हंगामा.. लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में आज भी हंगामे के आसार... 

08:17 AM, 27th Jul
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी आज से 5 दिन के दिल्ली दौरे पर है... वे आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी समेत कई राजनीतिक दिग्गजों से मुलाकात करेगी... 

