Live : राहुल गांधी सुबह 11 बजे नामांकन भरेंगे, रायबरेली में कांग्रेस का शक्ति प्रदर्शन

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 3 मई 2024 (09:10 IST)
Live Updates 3 may : राहुल गांधी रायबरेली और किशोरी लाल शर्मा अमेठी से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार होंगे। दोनों आज नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। पल-पल की जानकारी...


09:00 AM, 3rd May
रायबरेली के लिए सोनिया गांधी के साथ रवाना हुए राहुल, प्रियंका भी रायबरेली के लिए निकलीं।

07:48 AM, 3rd May
रायबरेली से चुनाव लड़ेंगे राहुल गांधी, अमेठी से केएल शर्मा को कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार बनाया गया।

07:43 AM, 3rd May
राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका सुबह 8.45 बजे रायबरेली के लिए रवाना होंगे। रायबरेली से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं राहुल।अमेठी से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार होंगे केएल शर्मा।  आज अमेठी और रायबरेली में नामांकन का आखिरी दिन।

07:40 AM, 3rd May
पश्चिम बंगाल और झारखंड के दौरे पर मोदी, अमित शाह कर्नाटक, महाराष्‍ट्र और गोवा में चुनावी रैली करेंगे। गुजरात में 4 चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे जेपी नड्‍डा।
 

