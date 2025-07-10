Hanuman Chalisa

LIVE : रुद्रप्रयाग में बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भूस्खलन, दिल्ली में रेड अलर्ट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 10 जुलाई 2025 (07:52 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : उत्तराखंड के रुद्रप्रयाग में बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भारी बारिश के कारण भूस्खलन हुआ। भूस्खलन के बाद सड़क के दोनों और जाम लगा हुआ है। सड़क से मलबा हटाने का काम जारी। पल पल की जानकारी... 


09:44 AM, 10th Jul
दिल्ली NCR में गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप का केंद्र हरियाणा का झज्जर था। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.4 मापी गई। हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम, सोनीपत, जिंद, बहादुरगढ़ में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। 

08:57 AM, 10th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी घाना, त्रिनिदाद एंड टोबैगो, अर्जेंटीना, ब्राजील और नामिबिया की 5 देशों की यात्रा संपन्न कर भारत पहुंचे।

08:35 AM, 10th Jul
दिल्ली के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बुधवार को भारी बारिश हुई, जिससे कई इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया और यातायात बाधित हुआ। शहर में बारिश के लिए "रेड" अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

07:57 AM, 10th Jul
-भारी बारिश के कारण बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भूस्खलन हुआ। बहाली का कार्य चल रहा है।
-वडोदरा में महिसागर नदी पर बने पुल टूटने से 13 लोगों की मौत, एसडीआरएफ की टीमें गोताखोरों संग राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है।

07:57 AM, 10th Jul
ट्रंप ने तांबे के आयात पर लगाया 50 फीसदी टैरिफ। अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ने ब्राजील पर 50 फीसदी टैरिफ लगाया। फिलीपीन, ब्रुनेई, मॉल्डोवा, अल्जीरिया, लीबिया, इराक और श्रीलंका को भेजे शुल्क पत्र। 

ढहते पुल, उधड़ी सड़कें और विकास के खोखले दावे, मानसून में भरोसे के अलावा ढहती जिंदगियां

