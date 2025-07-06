sawan somwar

BRICS समिट में भाग लेने ब्राजील पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 6 जुलाई 2025 (07:32 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी विदेश दौरे के चौथे चरण में ब्राजील पहुंचे। वे यहां ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन में भाग लेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:12 AM, 6th Jul
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि उनका प्रशासन 10 से 12 देशों को पत्र भेजकर जवाबी शुल्क (रेसिप्रोकल टैरिफ) की दरों का विवरण साझा कर रहा है। पूरी प्रक्रिया 9 जुलाई तक पूरी हो सकती है। ट्रंप ने यह टिप्पणी ऐसे समय में दी है जब भारत में इस बात को लेकर संशय बढ़ रहा है कि क्या नई दिल्ली और वाशिंगटन, ट्रंप द्वारा तय की गई शुल्क की समयसीमा खत्म होने से पहले बहुप्रतीक्षित व्यापार समझौते को अंतिम रूप दे पाएंगे।

07:54 AM, 6th Jul
टेस्ला के मालिक और दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स एलन मस्क ने अपनी नई 'अमेरिकन पार्टी' बनाने का एलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये पार्टी लोगों को खोई हुई आजादी वापस दिलाएगी।

07:39 AM, 6th Jul
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 4 दिवसीय दौरे पर ब्राजील पहुंचे। ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे। प्रधानमंत्री शिखर सम्मेलन के दौरान कई द्विपक्षीय बैठकें भी कर सकते हैं। ब्राजील की राजकीय यात्रा के लिए प्रधानमंत्री ब्रासीलिया जाएंगे, जहां वे राष्ट्रपति लूला के साथ व्यापार, रक्षा, ऊर्जा, अंतरिक्ष, प्रौद्योगिकी, कृषि, स्वास्थ्य और लोगों के बीच आपसी संबंधों सहित आपसी हितों के क्षेत्रों में दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को व्यापक बनाने पर द्विपक्षीय चर्चा करेंगे।
-भारतीय प्रवासी समुदाय के लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वागत में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की थीम पर आधारित एक विशेष सांस्कृतिक नृत्य प्रस्तुत किया।

