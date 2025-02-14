Select Your Language

पीएम मोदी से बोले ट्रंप, भारत पर लागू होगा स्पेशल टैरिफ

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 14 फ़रवरी 2025 (07:18 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 13 फरवरी को वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मुलाकात की। दोनों दिग्गजों की इस बहुप्रतिक्षित मुलाकात में टैरिफ मामले में बीच का रास्ता निकल गया। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:23 AM, 14th Feb
-अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी भारत में अच्छा काम कर रहा है। ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को महान नेता बताया। 
-ट्रंप ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी से टैरिफ पर हुई बात, स्पेशल टैरिफ लागू होगा। 
-मोदी ने ट्रंप को भारत आने का न्योता दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे।

07:21 AM, 14th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 13 फरवरी को वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मुलाकात की। 20 जनवरी, 2025 को राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के 47वें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेने के बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच यह पहली बैठक थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के साथ एक उत्कृष्ट बैठक हुई। हमारी बातचीत से भारत-अमेरिका मैत्री को महत्वपूर्ण गति मिलेगी!'

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प अक्सर MAGA के बारे में बात करते हैं। भारत में, हम एक विकसित भारत की दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं, जिसका अमेरिकी संदर्भ में अर्थ MIGA है और साथ मिलकर, भारत-अमेरिका समृद्धि के लिए एक मेगा साझेदारी कर रहे हैं।'


