An excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the White House. Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship! pic.twitter.com/lS7o4768yi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025
President Trump often talks about MAGA.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025
In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA.
And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/i7WzVrxKtv