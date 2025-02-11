Select Your Language

केजरीवाल की बैठक में 93 MLA में से 85 पंजाब के विधायक पहुंचे

LIVE: केजरीवाल की बैठक में 93 MLA में से 85 पंजाब के विधायक पहुंचे

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 11 फ़रवरी 2025 (10:56 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi:  माघ पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर महाकुंभ में प्रमुख स्नान कार्यक्रम से पहले एक्शन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। आदित्यनाथ ने महाकुंभ में माघ पूर्णिमा स्नान की व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की और अधिकारियों से सुव्यवस्थित यातायात और भीड़ प्रबंधन योजना लागू करने को कहा। दूसरी ओर, पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने कहा कि हमारे कार्यकर्ता लालच में नहीं आते। पल पल की जानकारी... 


01:13 PM, 11th Feb
आप में असंतोष नहीं : प्रताप सिंह बाजवा के दावे पर पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने कहा कि पंजाब मे हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं में कोई असंतोष नहीं है। जहां तक बाजवा का सवाल है तो उनका काम बोलने का है। वे इस तरह के बयान देते हैं। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं को किसी तरह का लालच नहीं है। कांग्रेस में ही इधर-उधर जाने का कल्चर है। 

12:53 PM, 11th Feb
webdunia

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की बैठक खत्म : दिल्ली में पंजाब को लेकर दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने ली बैठक। 93 विधायकों में से 85 आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक बैठक में पहुंचे। पार्टी नेताओं के अनुसार, चर्चा हाल में हुए दिल्ली चुनाव में आप के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा और 2027 के पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव की योजना बनाने पर केंद्रित है। बैठक में पंजाब से राज्यसभा सदस्य राघव चड्ढा और संदीप पाठक समेत वरिष्ठ नेता भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। पंजाब के संगरूर से विधायक नरिंदर कौर ने अंदरूनी असंतोष की खबरों को खारिज करते हुए इसे एक नियमित बैठक बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि हम दिल्ली में लोगों के जनादेश को स्वीकार करते हैं और एक मजबूत विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएंगे। पंजाब और दिल्ली दोनों जगहों पर ऐसी बैठकें पहले भी हो चुकी हैं।
 
कौर ने आप में असंतोष का आरोप लगाने के लिए कांग्रेस की भी आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को इस बात पर विचार करना चाहिए कि इतने साल तक शासन करने वाली उनकी पार्टी को दिल्ली में एक भी सीट क्यों नहीं मिली। हम अपनी पार्टी को अपने दम पर संभाल सकते हैं। ऐसी अटकलें भी हैं कि केजरीवाल पंजाब की राजनीति में बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकते हैं, उनके लुधियाना विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा है। हालांकि, आप सांसद मलविंदर सिंह कंग ने ऐसी खबरों को तवज्जों नहीं देते हुए बैठक को ‘नियमित रणनीति सत्र’ बताया।

10:55 AM, 11th Feb
-मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर जिले में प्रयागराज से लौट रहे यात्रियों की मिनी बस की ट्रक से टक्कर में सात यात्रियों की मौत।
-एलन मस्क के नेतृत्व में निवेशकों का एक समूह ओपनएआई को खरीदने के लिए लगभग 97.4 अरब डॉलर की पेशकश कर रहा है, जिसे ओपनएआई के सीईओ ने नामंजूर कर दिया है।

09:29 AM, 11th Feb
विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने पेरिस में फ्रांस के अपने समकक्ष जीन नोइल बैरो से मुलाकात की और दोनों नेताओं ने एआई (कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता), नवोन्मेष तथा क्षेत्रीय एवं वैश्विक विकास पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के साथ भारत-फ्रांस के बीच व्यापक सहयोग पर चर्चा की।

08:40 AM, 11th Feb
प्रयागराज में लंबे जाम और माघी पूर्णिमा के स्नान को देखते हुए नया ट्रैफिक प्लान लागू किया गया है। 13 फरवरी की सुबह तक शहर में वाहनों की एंट्री बैन रहेगी। अलग-अलग जिलों से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए शहर के बाहर 36 पार्किंग एरिया बनाए गए हैं।

07:50 AM, 11th Feb
महाकुंभ का पंचम स्नान पर्व 12 फरवरी को 'माघ पूर्णिमा' पर होगा। माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान से पहले महाकुंभ में उमड़ी भारी भीड़। स्नान कार्यक्रम से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को पुलिस और नगर निगम के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक के दौरान इस अवसर के लिए की गई व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों को दिए सुव्यवस्थित यातायात और भीड़ प्रबंधन योजना लागू करने के निर्देश। 
 
मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि माघ पूर्णिमा पर विशेष सतर्कता और सावधानी जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले एक सप्ताह में प्रयागराज में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ काफी बढ़ गई है। सार्वजनिक परिवहन के साथ-साथ बड़ी संख्या में निजी वाहन भी आ रहे हैं और स्नान पर्व पर यह संख्या और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। ALSO READ: महाकुंभ की ओर जाने वाली सभी सड़कें जाम, काशी और अयोध्या में व्यवस्था चरमराई

07:49 AM, 11th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर सोमवार को फ्रांस पहुंचे। पेरिस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत। पीएम मोदी आज एआई पर शिखर सम्मेलन में शरीक होंगे, भारत-फ्रांस रणनीतिक साझेदारी रोडमैप तैयार होगा। मोदी की फ्रांस की छठी यात्रा है। मोदी दो देशों के अपने दौरे के दूसरे चरण में फ्रांस से अमेरिका जाएंगे।

07:49 AM, 11th Feb
-दिल्ली में हार के बाद आज पंजाब में आप विधायकों की बैठक। आप विधायकों के कांग्रेस के संपर्क में होने की खबरों के बीच एक्शन में केजरीवाल 
-दिल्ली सरकार ने रविदास जयंती के उपलक्ष्य पर 12 फरवरी को अवकाश की घोषणा की। 

