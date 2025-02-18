Select Your Language

PM मोदी की ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात, बताया भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र

LIVE: PM मोदी की ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात, बताया भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2025 (23:05 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात की और उन्हें ‘‘भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र’’ बताया।  पल पल की जानकारी... 


11:02 PM, 18th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात की और उन्हें ‘‘भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र’’ बताया। मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, ‘‘ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक और उनके परिवार से मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई। हमने कई मसलों पर सार्थक बातचीत की। सुनक भारत के बहुत अच्छे मित्र हैं तथा भारत-ब्रिटेन संबंधों को और भी मजबूत बनाने के लिए उत्सुक हैं।’’सुनक के साथ उनकी सास, लेखिका एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुधा मूर्ति और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी थे।

06:49 PM, 18th Feb
दो ट्रेनों में बम की अफवाह : गोरखपुर और बलिया से प्रयागराज होकर मुंबई तक जाने वाली दो एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में बम होने की सूचना के बाद अफरातफरी मच गई और दोनों ट्रेन को रुकवा कर उनकी सघन तलाशी ली जा रही है। राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस (जीआरपी) के मीडिया प्रभारी श्याम बाबू ने बताया कि राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस प्रयागराज को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मंगलवार सुबह साढ़े दस बजे सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि बलिया से मुंबई जाने वाली कामायनी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन और गोरखपुर से मुंबई जाने वाली दादर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में बम है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सूचना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए कामायनी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को बलिया रेलवे स्टेशन और दादर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को औड़िहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोककर ट्रेन की सघन तलाशी ली जा रही है। इस कार्य में जिला प्रशासन के साथ ही राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस और रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के अधिकारी जुटे हुए हैं।
 

11:51 AM, 18th Feb
दिल्ली स्टेशन पर क्यों मची भगदड़ : नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुई भगदड़ को लेकर आरपीएफ की रिपोर्ट। मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 20 हुई, 10 घायल। प्लेटफॉर्म बदलने की वजह से मची भगदड़। टिकटों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की दी गई थी सलाह। पहले कुंभ स्पेशल के प्लेटफॉर्म 12 से जाने की घोषणा की गई थी।  बाद में ट्रेन के प्लेटफॉर्म 16 से जाने की घोषणा की गई। इसकी वजह से स्टेशन पर भगदड़ की स्थिति बन गई। प्लेटफॉर्म 12 से लेकर 16 तक भीड़ थी। दिल्ली पुलिस ने 18 यात्रियों की मौत की पुष्टि की थी। 

यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा : यूपी विधानसभा का बजट सत्र मंगलवार को शुरू हुआ और राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण के दौरान विपक्षी समाजवादी पार्टी के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सदन की कार्यवाही साढ़े बारह बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।

11:35 AM, 18th Feb
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूट्यूब पर एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान अशोभनीय टिप्पणी करने के लिए इन्फ्लुएंसर रणवीर इलाहाबादिया को फटकार लगाई। यूट्यूब पर एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लूएंसर रणवीर इलाहाबादिया द्वारा इस्तेमाल की गई भाषा को लेकर सवाल उठाया और कहा कि समाज के कुछ मूल्य हैं। उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कहा कि उनके दिमाग में कुछ गंदगी है जिसे यूट्यूब के कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने उगला। शीर्ष अदालत ने इलाहाबादिया के वकील से पूछा, समाज के मूल्य क्या हैं, ये मानक क्या हैं, क्या आपको पता है? अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के नाम पर किसी को भी समाज के मानदंडों के खिलाफ कुछ भी बोलने की छूट नहीं है।
 
शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि आपके द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए शब्द बेटियों, बहनों, माता-पिता और यहां तक ​​कि समाज को भी शर्मिंदगी महसूस कराएंगे। अगर यह अश्लीलता नहीं है तो क्या है? हमें आपके खिलाफ दर्ज प्राथमिकी को क्यों रद्द या एकसाथ नत्थी करना चाहिए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रणवीर को ठाणे पुलिस स्टेशन में पासपोर्ट सरेंडर करने को कहा। 

10:12 AM, 18th Feb
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के बाहर सपा विधायकों का महाकुंभ पर प्रदर्शन, भगदड़ में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा सार्वजनिक करने की मांग। आज से यूपी विधानसभा में शुरू हो रहा है बजट सत्र। 

09:49 AM, 18th Feb
कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को आरोप लगाया कि सरकार ने सोमवार देर रात मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त (सीईसी) की नियुक्ति कर उच्चतम न्यायालय के आदेश और संविधान की भावना के खिलाफ काम किया है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार शाम को आयोजित चयन समिति की बैठक के बाद ज्ञानेश कुमार को नया सीईसी नियुक्त किया गया है। पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, 'सरकार ने आधी रात को जल्दबाजी में नए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त की नियुक्ति की अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। यह हमारे संविधान की भावना के खिलाफ है और उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कई मामलों में दोहराया है कि चुनावी प्रक्रिया की शुचिता के लिए, सीईसी को एक निष्पक्ष हितधारक होना चाहिए।'

08:43 AM, 18th Feb
बुधवार को भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में मिलेगा दिल्ली का नया मुख्‍यमंत्री, 20 फरवरी को होगा शपथ ग्रहण समारोह। समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से कई दिग्गजों के शामिल होने की संभावना।

08:40 AM, 18th Feb
-महाकुंभ में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, अब तक 54 करोड़ से ज्यादा ने किया कुंभ स्नान।
 

