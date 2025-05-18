Festival Posters

पोल खुलने के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, इन 3 देशों में भेजेगा डेलिगेशन

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 18 मई 2025 (08:39 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर अब भारत और पाकिस्तान दुनिया के सामने अपना पक्ष रखेंगे। भारतीय सांसदों के 7 प्रतिनिधिमंडल दुनियाभर में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की सफलता का संदेश देंगे। भारत की तरह ही पाकिस्तान ने भी अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस में डेलिगेशन भेजकर अपना पक्ष रखने का फैसला किया। पल पल की जानकारी...

USF C-17 plane : भारतीय वायु सेना ने शनिवार को कहा कि वायुसेना की रखरखाव टीम ने जयपुर में यूएसएएफ सी-17 विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी को दूर करने के लिए अमेरिकी वायुसेना के कर्मियों के साथ मिलकर काम किया। भारतीय वायुसेना ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर एक पोस्ट में कुछ तस्वीरें भी साझा की। ALSO READ: अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स की मददगार बनी भारतीय वायुसेना, दूर की USF C-17 विमान की खराबी

इसरो ने रविवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सुबह पांच बजकर 59 मिनट पर PSLV-C61 का परिक्षण किया। हालांकि 2 चरणों में सामान्य प्रदर्शन के बाद तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से यह तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया। इस तरह इसरो का पृथ्वी अवलोकन उपग्रह (EOS-09) को अंतरिक्ष में पहुंचाने का 101वां मिशन असफल रहा। ALSO READ: ISRO का 101वां मिशन असफल, तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया PSLV रॉकेट

पोल खुलने के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, भारत की तरह ही दुनिया के अन्य देशों में डेलिगेशन भेजने का फैसला किया। बिलावल भुट्‍टो करेंगे दल का नेतृत्व। 

