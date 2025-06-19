Hanuman Chalisa

ऑपरेशन सिंधु के तहत ईरान में फंसे 110 भारतीय छात्रों की स्वदेश वापसी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 19 जून 2025 (07:51 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध का आज 7वां दिन है। इजराइल तेहरान के साथ ही ईरान की न्यूक्लियर साइट और सैन्य ठिकानों को टारगेट कर रहा है। वहीं ईरान भी इजराइल में सैन्य ठिकानों पर लगातार हमले कर रहा है। इस बीच भारत ने ईरान में फंसे भारतीयों को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन सिंधू लांच किया है। इसके तहत आज सुबह 100 भारतीय छात्रों को आर्मेनिया के रास्ते स्वदेश लाया गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:45 AM, 19th Jun
-गुजरात में विसावदर और कडी विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के नादिया जिले में कालीगंज विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए गुरुवार सुबह सात बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान शुरू हो गया।
-केरल में नीलांबुर विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए आज सुबह सात बजे से मतदान जारी।
-पंजाब में लुधियाना पश्चिम विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान गुरुवार सुबह कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच शुरू हो गया। आप विधायक गुरप्रीत बस्सी गोगी के जनवरी में निधन के बाद लुधियाना पश्चिम विधानसभा सीट खाली हो गई है।

08:00 AM, 19th Jun
ईरान में भारत का 'ऑपरेशन सिंधु', पहले जत्थे में निकाले गए 110 छात्रों को आर्मेनिया के रास्ते दिल्ली लेकर पहुंचा विमान। 

07:59 AM, 19th Jun
एअर इंडिया ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बड़े विमानों के परिचालन में 15 प्रतिशत की कटौती करने का फैसला किया है। यह कटौती मौजूदा समय से जुलाई के मध्य तक लागू रहेगी। टाटा समूह के स्वामित्व वाली एयरलाइन को सुरक्षा जांच के बढ़ने और ईरानी हवाई क्षेत्र बंद होने के कारण परिचालन संबंधी व्यवधानों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

