कुछ ही देर में दिल्ली सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगी रेखा गुप्ता

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (12:08 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भाजपा नेता रेखा गुप्ता आज रामलीला मैदान में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेंगी। उनके साथ 6 विधायकों के भी मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी... 


12:17 PM, 20th Feb
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पहुंचे।
-भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पहुंचे। आप सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचीं। 

12:06 PM, 20th Feb
-गृहमंत्री अमित शाह रामलीला मैदान पहुंचे, पीएम मोदी का इंतजार। 
12:05 PM, 20th Feb
11:23 AM, 20th Feb
-रामलाल मैदान पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता, लगे जय श्री राम के नारे। कुछ ही देर बाद लेंगी मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ। 6 दिग्गजों को भी दिलाई जाएगी मंत्री पद की शपथ।  
-महाराष्‍ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस, यूपी के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य समेत कई दिग्गज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल। 

10:50 AM, 20th Feb
रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। गुप्ता ने पार्टी द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पक्ष के लिए नामित किए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि मैं सबसे पहले उन कैग (भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखापरीक्षक) रिपोर्ट को सदन में पेश करूंगा, जिन्हें पिछली आप सरकार ने लंबित रखा था।

10:43 AM, 20th Feb
CM पद की शपथ लेने से पहले मरघट वाले हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता 

09:43 AM, 20th Feb
-घर से निकलीं रेखा गुप्ता, कुछ ही देर में मरघट वाले हनुमान मंदिर जाएंगी। 
-राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा दिल्ली पहुंचे। रेखा गुप्ता और उनकी कैबिनेट के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगे।
-महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा कि यह खुशी की बात है कि हमारी 'लाडली बहना' दिल्ली में शपथ लेंगी। हम इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हैं।

09:41 AM, 20th Feb
शपथ के बाद कैबिनेट संग यमुना दर्शन के लिए जा सकती हैंं मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता। दिल्ली चुनाव में यमुना का पानी था बड़ा मुद्दा।  

08:18 AM, 20th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, उनके मंत्रिमंडल के सहयोगी और राजग शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री व उपमुख्यमंत्री भी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शिरकत करेंगे। कुछ विशिष्ट मेहमानों समेच लगभग 50,000 लोगों के इस समारोह में भाग लेने की संभावना है। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए शहर के मध्य, उत्तर और नई दिल्ली क्षेत्रों में 25,000 से अधिक सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात।

07:32 AM, 20th Feb
-प्रवेश वर्मा, आशीष सूद, मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा, पंकज सिंह, रविंदर सिंह इंद्राज और कपिल मिश्रा लेंगे मंत्री पद की शपथ। 
 

07:31 AM, 20th Feb
-रेखा गुप्ता सुषमा स्वराज, शीला दीक्षित और आतिशी के बाद दिल्ली की चौथी महिला मुख्यमंत्री होंगी।
-भाजपा ने अरविंद केजरीवाल नीत आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 10 साल के शासन पर विराम लगाते हुए दिल्ली में 27 साल बाद सत्ता में वापसी की है।

