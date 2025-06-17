Hanuman Chalisa

ईरान के लवीजान में इजराइल का हमला, टारगेट पर खामेनेई

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 20 जून 2025 (08:40 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध भयावह स्थिति में पहुंचता नजर आ रहा है। इजराइली डिफेंस फोर्स ईरान के सैन्य और परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमले कर रही है तो ईरानी सेना भी जमकर पलटवार कर रही है। इस बीच इजराइली सेना ने ईरान के लवीजान में हमला कर दिया। ईरान का सुप्रीम लीडर अयातुल्लाह खामेनेई उसके टारगेट पर है। पल पल की जानकारी...  
 

08:38 AM, 20th Jun
-ईरान के लवीजान में इजराइल का हमला, मीडिया खबरों में दावा किया जा रहा है कि खामेनेई का बंकर भी इसी इलाके में है। 
-अमेरिका ने आशंका जताई, अगले 15 दिन में परमाणु बम बना सकता है इजराइल। 

07:53 AM, 20th Jun
नासा ने रविवार को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन के लिए एक्सिओम-4 मिशन के प्रक्षेपण को स्थगित कर दिया है। हालांकि नासा ने नई तारीख का एलान भी अभी नहीं किया है।

07:33 AM, 20th Jun
ईरान और इजरायल में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अगले दो हफ्तों में ईरान पर सैन्य कार्रवाई को लेकर फैसला लेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैरोलिन लेविट ने राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के हवाले से कहा, इस तथ्य के आधार पर कि निकट भविष्य में ईरान के साथ बातचीत होने या न होने की पर्याप्त संभावना है, मैं अगले दो सप्ताह के भीतर अपना निर्णय लूंगा।
 
गौरतलब है कि वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल की एक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ईरान पर हमला करने की योजना का समर्थन कर चुके हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी अंतिम आदेश नहीं दिया है। वह देखना चाहते हैं कि क्या ईरान अपना परमाणु कार्यक्रम रोकता है या नहीं।

07:28 AM, 20th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बिहार और ओडिशा के दौरे पर जाएंगे। बिहार के सिवान को वे कई परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में करेंगे रोडशो।

