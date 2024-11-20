#WATCH | NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/rnSdJP9FV9— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote."… pic.twitter.com/5FPTjA4SSx— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: After casting his vote, former Uttar Pradesh Governor and BJP leader Ram Naik says, "I cast my vote in every election. Looking at the atmosphere of the last few months, I feel that Vidya Thakur (BJP candidate) will be elected from here..."… pic.twitter.com/1IsplIyfnh— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
He says "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want… pic.twitter.com/QXpmDuBKJ7
आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव की सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। राज्य के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ इसका हिस्सा बनें और लोकतंत्र के उत्सव की रौनक बढ़ाएं। इस अवसर पर सभी युवा और महिला मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे बढ़ चढ़कर वोट डालें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
#WATCH | Actor Rajkummar Rao leaves from a polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
He says, "It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important." pic.twitter.com/ySUFI3Loee