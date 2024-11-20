Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मतदान का उत्साह, वोटिंग के लिए उमड़े सितारे

हमें फॉलो करें LIVE: मतदान का उत्साह, वोटिंग के लिए उमड़े सितारे

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 20 नवंबर 2024 (09:14 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: महाराष्‍ट्र और झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान जारी। महाराष्‍ट्र में शाम 6 और झारखंड में शाम 5 बजे तक होगा मतदान।यूपी की 9 विधानसभा सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनावों के लिए भी मतदान जारी। पल पल की जानकारी... 


09:12 AM, 20th Nov
-एनसीपी एसपी नेता शरद पवार ने बारामती में किया मतदान। 

08:30 AM, 20th Nov
-पत्नी अंजली और बेटी सारा के साथ सचिन तेंडुलकर ने किया मतदान। लोगों से भी मतदान की अपील। मतदान केंद्र पर व्यवस्थाओं की सराहना की। 

08:14 AM, 20th Nov
-आरबीआई गर्वनर शक्तिकांत दास ने किया मतदान। 
-एनसीपी एसपी नेता और शरद पवार की बेटी सुप्रिया सुले ने डाला वोट। 
-फिल्म एक्ट्रेस जोया अख्तर ने भी अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया। 


07:51 AM, 20th Nov
-फिल्म डायरेक्टर कबीर खान मुंबई के एक मतदान केंद्र पर वोट डालने पहुंचे। 
-फिल्म अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर भी मतदान के लिए मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे। 
-वरिष्‍ठ भाजपा नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने भी मुंबई में किया मतदान। 

07:26 AM, 20th Nov
-महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्‍यमंत्री अजित पवार ने डाला वोट। 
-भाजपा नेता आशीष शेलार ने भी डाला वोट। 
-संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने भी किया मतदान। लोगों से भी की वोट डालने की अपील।
-फिल्म अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने भी किया मतदान। 
 

07:23 AM, 20th Nov
पीएम मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव की सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। राज्य के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ इसका हिस्सा बनें और लोकतंत्र के उत्सव की रौनक बढ़ाएं। इस अवसर पर सभी युवा और महिला मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे बढ़ चढ़कर वोट डालें।
एक अन्य पोस्ट में प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है। 

07:22 AM, 20th Nov
-महाराष्‍ट्र की सभी 288 सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान। 
-झारखंड में दूसरे चरण के लिए 38 विधानसभा सीटों पर डाले जा रहे हैं वोट। 
-यूपी की 9 विधानसभा सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनावों के लिए भी सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू हुआ मतदान
-अभिनेता राजकुमार राव ने मुंबई के एक मतदान केंद्र पर किया मतदान। 
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Weather Updates: यूपी व बिहार से लेकर दिल्ली NCR तक ठिठुरन बढ़ी, राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में AQI 500 पार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
फोटो
वीडियो