Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 24, 2025
As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes.
We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless…
-सीजफायर लागू होने से पहले इजराइल ने भी किया तेहरान में सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमला।
Sirens sounding in Israel due to a missile launch from Iran— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2025
( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )— Donald J. Trump TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) June 23, 2025
( Donald J. Trump - Jun 23, 2025, 6:02 PM ET )
CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran… pic.twitter.com/lWdRKVoZGI