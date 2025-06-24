Dharma Sangrah

ईरान ने फिर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइल में बजे सायरन

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 24 जून 2025 (08:50 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने इजराइल और ईरान के बीच 12 दिनों से जारी जंग में सीजफायर का एलान कर दिया। हालांकि सीजफायर के एलान के बाद भी ईरान ने फिर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइल में बजे सायरन। पल पल की जानकारी...


09:31 AM, 24th Jun
ईरानी विदेश मंत्री सईद अब्बास अराघची ने की संघर्ष विणाम की पुष्‍टि। 

08:10 AM, 24th Jun
एमिरेट्स ने ग्राहकों के लिए परामर्श जारी किया है। हाल ही में क्षेत्रीय स्थिति के कारण, 23 जून को एमिरेट्स की कई उड़ानों को दुबई के लिए पुनः मार्गित किया गया, लेकिन कोई डायवर्जन नहीं किया गया था। गहन और सावधानीपूर्वक जोखिम मूल्यांकन के बाद, एमिरेट्स संघर्ष क्षेत्रों से काफी दूरी पर उड़ान मार्गों का उपयोग करेगा और निर्धारित समय के अनुसार उड़ानें संचालित करना जारी रखेगा।
 
इंडिगो ने यात्रा संबंधी सलाह जारी की है। चूंकि मध्य पूर्व में हवाई अड्डे धीरे-धीरे फिर से खुल रहे हैं, इसलिए हम इन मार्गों पर परिचालन को विवेकपूर्ण और क्रमिक रूप से फिर से शुरू कर रहे हैं। हम स्थिति पर लगातार नज़र रख रहे हैं और सुरक्षित और निर्बाध यात्रा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सबसे सुरक्षित उपलब्ध उड़ान मार्गों पर पूरी तरह से विचार कर रहे हैं। कृपया हमारे मोबाइल ऐप या वेबसाइट के ज़रिए अपडेट रहें।
 

08:00 AM, 24th Jun
-ट्रंप के एलान के कुछ ही घंटों बाद ईरान ने फिर दागी इजराइल पर मिसाइल, इजराइली शहरों में बजे सायरन।
-सीजफायर लागू होने से पहले इजराइल ने भी किया तेहरान में सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमला। 

07:58 AM, 24th Jun
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, ईरान और इजराइल संघर्ष विराम पर सहमत। अब से लगभग 6 घंटे बाद, जब इसराइल और ईरान अपने अंतिम मिशनों को पूरा कर लेंगे, युद्ध समाप्त माना जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अब से करीब छह घंटे बाद 12 घंटों के लिए पूर्ण युद्धविराम होगा। पहले 12 घंटे ईरान सीजफायर करेगा इसके बाद 12 घंटे इजराइल सीजफायर करेगा। युद्ध विराम के दौरान, दूसरा पक्ष शांतिपूर्ण और सम्मानजनक बर्ताव करेगा।
 
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ने कहा कि सब कुछ वैसा ही काम करेगा जैसा कि होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं दोनों देशों- इस्राइल और ईरान को बधाई देना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने 12 दिवसीय युद्ध को समाप्त करने की सहनशक्ति, साहस और बुद्धिमत्ता दिखाई है। 


