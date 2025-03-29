हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
हिंदू नववर्ष पर मराठी समाज के लोग अपने घर के आगे गुड़ी बांधते हैं जो कि ध्वज का प्रतीक होती है
गुड़ी पड़वा पर क्यों खाई जाती है कड़वी नीम और गुड़
आमतौर पर नीम का नाम सुनते ही मुंह कड़वा हो जाता है। लेकिन गुड़ी पड़वा पर इसे प्रसाद के रूप में खाया जाता है ।
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में भूकंप से 154 की मौत, अफगानिस्तान में भी लगे झटके

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 29 मार्च 2025 (07:35 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में शुक्रवार को आए 7.7 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप से भारी तबाही। म्यांमार में भूकंप से 144 लोगों की मौत, 700 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए जबकि थाईलैंड में एक बहुमंजिला इमारत गिरने से कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

07:59 AM, 29th Mar
म्यामांर का मददगार बना भारत : AFS हिंडन से IAF सी 130 जे विमान पर लगभग 15 टन राहत सामग्री म्यांमार भेजी जा रही है, जिसमें टेंट, स्लीपिंग बैग, कंबल, खाने के लिए तैयार भोजन, वाटर प्यूरीफायर, हाइजीन किट, सोलर लैंप, जनरेटर सेट, आवश्यक दवाएं शामिल हैं।

07:40 AM, 29th Mar
म्यांमार और पड़ोसी देश थाईलैंड में शुक्रवार को भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप से इमारतें, एक पुल और एक बांध नष्ट हो गया। म्यांमार में कम से कम 144 लोगों की मौत हुई है। थाईलैंड की राजधानी बैंकाक में एक निर्माणाधीन बहुमंजिला इमारत के ढह जाने से कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
 
अफगानिस्तान में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, स्थानीय समयानुसार सुबह 5.16 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इन झटकों की 4.7 तीव्रता मापी गई है।

07:39 AM, 29th Mar
-2025 का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण आज, यह आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण यूरोप, एशिया, अफ्रीका, उत्तरी और दक्षिणी अमेरिका तथा आर्कटिक के कुछ क्षेत्रों में देखा जा सकेगा। भारत में यह नहीं दिखाई देगा क्योंकि इस दौरान चंद्रमा की छाया भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप तक नहीं पहुंचेगी।
-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें स्मार्ट और अच्छा दोस्त बताया।

