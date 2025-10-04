Biodata Maker

Live: पीएम मोदी युवाओं को देंगे 62,000 करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2025 (07:54 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज देश के युवाओं के लिए बड़े तोहफे के तौर पर 62,000 करोड़ रुपए की नई योजनाओं की शुरुआत करेंगे। इन योजनाओं का मुख्य फोकस बिहार पर रहेगा। पल पल की जानकारी...

08:01 AM, 4th Oct
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज देश के युवाओं के लिए बड़े तोहफे के तौर पर 62,000 करोड़ रुपए की नई योजनाओं की शुरुआत करेंगे। सरकार का कहना है कि इससे युवाओं की पढ़ाई, स्किल ट्रेनिंग और रोजगार के मौके बढ़ेंगे। इस दौरान वे युवाओं को संबोधित भी करेंगे। 

08:00 AM, 4th Oct
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की चेतावनी के बाद हमास सभी इजराइली बंधकों को रिहा करने पर सहमत हो गया है। हालांकि उसका कहना है गाजा में शांति के लिए बनाई गई अमेरिकी योजना के कई प्रमुख बिंदुओं पर वह चर्चा करना चाहता है। इस बीच ट्रंप ने इजराइल से भी गाजा पर हमले रोकने को कहा है।
 
हमास की ओर से बंधकों की रिहाई की घोषणा के बाद ट्रंप ने ट्रुथ सोशल पर लिखा कि हमास की ओर से जारी हुए बयान के आधार पर मेरा मानना है कि वे स्थायी शांति के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसराइल को गाजा पर बमबारी तुरंत रोकनी चाहिए, जिससे कि हम बंधकों को सुरक्षित और जल्द बाहर निकाल सकें।

07:59 AM, 4th Oct
-वैष्णो देवी यात्रा भारी बारिश के चलते 7 अक्टूबर तक स्थगित कर दी गई है।
-भारी बारिश के बाद वाराणसी शहर के कई हिस्सों में जलभराव देखने को मिला।
-मध्यप्रदेश के भी कई शहरों में देर रात तेज बारिश हुई।

07:59 AM, 4th Oct
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार पटना पहुंचे। वे यहां राजनीतिक दलों और चुनाव अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

