Live: पीएम मोदी युवाओं को देंगे 62,000 करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi 4 अक्टूबर, 2025 को नई दिल्ली में युवा विकास की एक ऐतिहासिक पहल के अंतर्गत 62,000 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की विभिन्न युवा-केंद्रित पहलों का अनावरण करेंगे।— BJP (@BJP4India) October 3, 2025
लाइव देखें :
https://t.co/OaPd6HQTAv
https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4
https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn… pic.twitter.com/K6qLlaTaBv
Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on… https://t.co/GHu9swRUK0— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 3, 2025