महाराष्‍ट्र में EVM पर बवाल, सोलापुर के मारकड़वाड़ी पहुंचे शरद पवार

sharad pawar

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 8 दिसंबर 2024 (10:22 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में ईवीएम पर बवाल मचा हुआ है। MVA विधायकों के विधानसभा में शपथ नहीं लेने के एक दिन बाद शरद पवार रविवार सुबह सोलापुर के मारकड़वाड़ी गांव पहुंच गए। ग्रामीणों ने ईवीएम पर जताया था शक। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:23 AM, 8th Dec
महाराष्‍ट्र में EVM पर बवाल। सोलापुर के मारकड़वाड़ी गांव पहुंचे शरद पवार। ग्रामीणों ने ईवीएम पर जताया था शक। लोगों से करेंगे बात। 

08:12 AM, 8th Dec
सीरियाई राष्‍ट्रपति बशर असद देश छोड़कर भागे। सीरियाई विद्रोहियो का होम्स शहर पर कब्जा। अलेप्पो समेत कई शहरों पर भी विद्रोहियो ने किया कब्जा। विद्रोहियो ने सिडनाया जेल से कैदियों को रिहा कराया। ट्रंप ने सीरिया की लड़ाई से अमेरिका को दूर रहने को कहा।


07:44 AM, 8th Dec
पंधेर ने कहा कि हमने सुना है कि हरियाणा के सीएम नायब सिंह सैनी और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी अमृतसर जा रहे हैं। हम पंजाब के किसानों से राज्य में उनके प्रवेश का विरोध करने का आह्वान करते हैं।

07:36 AM, 8th Dec
किसान नेता सरवन सिंह पंधेर के अनुसार, किसान आज दोपहर 12 बजे शंभू बॉर्डर से दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे। शुक्रवार को पुलिस द्वारा दिल्ली मार्च कर रहे किसानों पर आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ने के बाद आंदोलन स्थगित कर दिया था। किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार से बातचीत करने की मांग की थी। ALSO READ: सरकार बातचीत के मूड में नहीं, किसान रविवार को करेंगे दिल्ली मार्च

सीरिया छोड़कर भागे राष्ट्रपति बशर, दमिश्क पर विद्रोहियों का कब्जा

