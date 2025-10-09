Festival Posters

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






कोल्ड्रिफ कफ सीरप बनाने वाली कंपनी का मालिक गिरफ्तार

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें coldrif

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 9 अक्टूबर 2025 (08:34 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : मध्यप्रदेश में कफ सीरप से 20 बच्चों की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने कोल्ड्रिफ कफ सीरप बनाने वाली दवा कंपनी श्रीसन फार्मा के मालिक रंगनाथन गोविंदन को हिरासत में लिया। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:36 AM, 9th Oct
-उत्तरप्रदेश के बरेली में मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने 1 लाख के इनामी बदमाश इफ्तेखार को मार गिराया। 7 जिलों में हत्या, डकैती समेत 19 मामले दर्ज थे।

08:07 AM, 9th Oct
मध्यप्रदेश में कफ सीरप से 20 बच्चों की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने कोल्ड्रिफ कफ सीरप बनाने वाली दवा कंपनी के मालिक रंगनाथन गोविंदन को हिरासत में लिया। उस पर 20 हजार रुपए का इनाम था।

07:38 AM, 9th Oct
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैं अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति द्वारा प्रस्तुत प्रस्ताव के आधार पर गाजा में युद्धविराम और बंधकों की रिहाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हुए समझौते की घोषणा का स्वागत करता हूं। मैं सभी संबंधित पक्षों से समझौते की शर्तों का पूरी तरह पालन करने का आग्रह करता हूं। सभी बंधकों को सम्मानजनक तरीके से रिहा किया जाना चाहिए। एक स्थायी युद्धविराम सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए। लड़ाई हमेशा के लिए बंद होनी चाहिए। गाजा में मानवीय आपूर्ति और आवश्यक वाणिज्यिक सामग्रियों का तत्काल और निर्बाध प्रवेश सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए।' 

07:37 AM, 9th Oct
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप ने शांति समझौते की जानकारी देते हुए ट्रुथ सोशल पर पोस्ट किया, मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व हो रहा है कि इजराइल और हमास दोनों ने गाजा शांति योजना के पहले चरण पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए। इसका मतलब है कि सभी बंधकों को बहुत जल्द रिहा किया जाएगा और इसराइल अपनी सेना को तय की गई सीमा तक वापस बुलाएगा। यह एक मजबूत, स्थिर और स्थायी शांति की दिशा में पहला कदम होगा। सभी पक्षों के साथ निष्पक्ष व्यवहार किया जाएगा।
 
ट्रंप ने लिखा है कि यह अरब और मुस्लिम दुनिया, इसराइल उसके सभी पड़ोसी देशों के साथ अमेरिका के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण और ऐतिहासिक दिन है।

07:37 AM, 9th Oct
-केलि कुंज आश्रम ने बयान जारी कर प्रेमानंद जी महाराज के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर आई खबरों का खंडन किया। बयान में कहा गया है कि प्रेमानंद जी का स्वास्थ्य पूरी तरह ठीक। 
-बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर पटना में नीतीश कुमार के आवास पर जदयू की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक। सीट बंटवारे और उम्मीदवारों के नामों पर मंथन होगा।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ग्रीन पटाखों पर दिल्ली वालों के लिए छूट क्यों चाहती हैं सीएम

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
करवा चौथ
Shorts
फोटो
Reels