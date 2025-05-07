Dharma Sangrah

Live: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर से लिया पहलगाम का बदला, एयर इंडिया ने रद्द की उड़ानें

, बुधवार, 7 मई 2025 (08:36 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भारतीय बलों ने बुधवार तड़के पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले जम्मू और कश्मीर में आतंकी बुनियादी ढांचे के खिलाफ मिसाइल हमलों में प्रतिबंधित जैश-ए-मोहम्मद और लश्कर-ए-तैयबा समूहों के मुख्यालयों को निशाना बनाया। इस हमले को सेना ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर नाम दिया है।  देश के कई शहरों में मॉकड्रिल भी हो रही है। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:44 AM, 7th May
लेह,  थोइस, श्रीनगर, जम्मू, अमृतसर, पठानकोट, चंडीगढ़, जोधपुर, जैसलमेर, जामनगर, भटिंडा, भुज, धर्मशाला, शिमला, राजकोट और पोरबंदर समेत 16 एयरपोर्ट  तत्काल प्रभाव से नागरिक उड़ान संचालन के लिए बंद कर दिए गए।

08:35 AM, 7th May
पीएम ने की 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' की पूरी मॉनिटरिंग। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने देर रात ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को अंजाम दिए जाने के बाद तीनों सेना प्रमुखों से बात की। रक्षामंत्री ने स्थिति की जानकारी भी ली। सेना आज सुबह 10 बजे प्रेस ब्रीफिंग के जरिए इस स्ट्राइक को लेकर जानकारी देगी।

08:32 AM, 7th May
भारत द्वारा पाकिस्तान में आतंकी ठिकानों पर की गई कार्रवाई के बाद के हालात के मद्देनजर जम्मू के पांच सीमावर्ती जिलों में सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान बुधवार को बंद रहेंगे। अधिकारियों ने लोगों से सतर्क रहने और एहतियात के तौर पर आधिकारिक सलाह का पालन करने का आग्रह किया है।

07:35 AM, 7th May
वरिष्ठ भारतीय अधिकारियों ने कई देशों में अपने समकक्षों से बात की है और उन्हें भारत द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों के बारे में जानकारी दी है। इनमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, सऊदी अरब, UAE और रूस शामिल हैं।

07:32 AM, 7th May
भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों द्वारा पाकिस्तान में आतंकी ठिकानों पर मिसाइल हमले किए जाने के मद्देनजर हवाई क्षेत्र पर प्रतिबंध के बीच भारतीय एयरलाइंस ने जम्मू और श्रीनगर सहित विभिन्न शहरों से आने-जाने वाली अपनी उड़ानें रद्द कर दी हैं। एअर इंडिया ने कहा कि मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए एयरलाइन ने दोपहर तक जम्मू, श्रीनगर, लेह, जोधपुर, अमृतसर, भुज, जामनगर, चंडीगढ़ और राजकोट से आने-जाने वाली अपनी सभी उड़ानें रद्द कर दी हैं।

07:31 AM, 7th May
भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों ने पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के दो सप्ताह बाद सख्त जवाबी करते हुए मंगलवार देर रात पाकिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर (पीओके) में नौ आतंकी ठिकानों पर मिसाइल हमले किये, जिनमें आतंकवादी समूहों लश्कर-ए-तोएबा और जैश- ए- मोहम्मद के गढ़ भी शामिल हैं।
 
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने देर रात 1.44 बजे एक बयान में कहा कि सैन्य हमले ऑपरेशन सिन्दूर के तहत किए गए। इसमें कहा गया है कि भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों की कार्रवाई "केंद्रित और नपी-तुली थी। साथ ही यह ध्यान रखा गया है कि यह और न बढ़े।
 
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने भारतीय मिसाइल हमलों को "युद्ध की कार्रवाई" करार दिया और कहा कि उनके देश को "उचित जवाब" देने का पूरा अधिकार है।


