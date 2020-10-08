Select Your Language

Live Updates : हिंडन एयरबेस पर वायुसेना की परेड शुरू, कुछ देर में फ्लाई पास्ट

webdunia
गुरुवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2020 (09:36 IST)
गाजियाबाद। भारतीय वायुसेना (Indian Airforce) आज अपना 88वां स्थापना दिवस मनाने जा रही है। स्थापना दिवस को वायु सेना दिवस के रूप में भी जाना जाता है। आज वायुसेना आसमान में अपना शक्ति प्रदर्शन भी करेगी। वायुसेना दिवस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:47 AM, 8th Oct
-वायुसेना प्रमुख राकेश सिंह भदौरिया ने कहा कि हमें अपने योद्धाओं पर गर्व है और हम अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।
-उन्होंने कहा कि राफेल, चिनूक और अपाचे हेलिकॉप्टर से भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल होने से हमारी ताकत में इजाफा हुआ है।


09:35 AM, 8th Oct
-IAF चीफ मार्शल राकेश कुमार भदौरिया ने एयरफोर्स डे परेड पर सलामी ली

09:05 AM, 8th Oct
-हिंडन एयरबेस पर एयरफोर्स की परेड शुरू। सेना की तीनों टुकड़ियों के प्रमुख के अलावा कई वरिष्ठ अफसर भी परेड स्थल पर पहुंचे। CDS बिपिन रावत भी कार्यक्रम में मौजूद।
-गाजियाबाद स्थित हिंडन एयरबेस पर स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर शिवांगी रजावत की अगुवाई में निशान टोली ने मार्च पास्ट किया।
-भारतीय वायुसेना की स्थापना आठ अक्टूबर 1932 को की गई थी। वायुसेना आज अपना 88वां स्थापना दिवस मना रही है।

09:03 AM, 8th Oct
-IAF Day 2020 के मौके पर वायु सेना के एमआई-17 वी5, एएलएच मार्क-4, चिनूक, एमआई-35 और अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर सी-17, सी-130, डोर्नियर और डीसी-3 डकोटा विमान करतब दिखाएंगे।
-इसके साथ ही सूर्यकिरण विमानों के एरोबेटिक दल और सारंग विमान भी फ्लाइ पास्ट करेंगे।


08:57 AM, 8th Oct
webdunia
-गाजियाबाद स्थित हिंडन एयर बेस पर इस साल की परेड का इंतजाम किया गया है।
-10 सितंबर को वायुसेना में शामिल हुए लड़ाकू विमान राफेल पर रहेगी सबकी नजर


08:57 AM, 8th Oct
-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर हम अपने वायु योद्धाओं, दिग्गजों और भारतीय वायुसेना के परिवारों का गौरवान्वित होकर सम्मान करते हैं। हमारे आसमान को सुरक्षित बनाने और मानवीय सहायता और आपदा राहत में नागरिक अधिकारियों की सहायता करने के लिए राष्ट्र वायुसेना के योगदान के लिए ऋणी है।'


08:56 AM, 8th Oct
-पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।


08:54 AM, 8th Oct
-रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी वायुसेना दिवस पर वायु सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्र को नीली जर्सी वाले अपने पुरुषों और महिलाओं पर गर्व है और भारतीय वायुसेना की प्रगति को सलाम करता है क्योंकि यह चुनौतियों का सामना करने और प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहता है।


