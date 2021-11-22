Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कंस्ट्रक्शन गतिविधियों से हटा प्रतिबंध

सोमवार, 22 नवंबर 2021 (14:12 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार के मद्देनजर दिल्ली सरकार निर्माण कार्यों और पुराने ढांचों में तोड़फोड़ करने से संबंधी गतिविधियों पर से रोक हटा रही है।
 
राय ने कहा कि सरकार स्कूल दोबारा खोलने, सरकारी कर्मचारियों की मौजूदा ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’ व्यवस्था पर 24 नवंबर को निर्णय करेगी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि CNG संचालित गैर-अनावश्यक सामान से लदे ट्रकों को शहर में आने की अनुमति देने पर विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा। दिल्ली सरकार ने वायु प्रदूषण से निपटने और स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ने वाले इसके दुष्प्रभाव के मद्देनजर रविवार को गैर-जरूरी सामानों वाले ट्रक के शहर में प्रवेश पर प्रतिंबध को विस्तार दिया जबकि उसके कर्मचारियों को 26 नवंबर तक ‘Work from home’ जारी रखने का आदेश दिया था।
 
 
दिल्ली में दिवाली के बाद से ही वायु गुणवत्ता बेहद खराब स्‍तर पर बनी हुई है। सोमवार को भी दिल्‍ली में AQI लेवल 352 यानि ‘बहुत खराब’ पर बना हुआ था। सिस्टम ऑफ एयर क्वालिटी वेदर फोरकास्टिंग रिसर्च के मुताबिक, अगले 3 दिन तक PM2.5 का लेवल अगले तीन दिन तक ‘बहुत खराब’ स्‍तर पर बना रहेगा।
 

