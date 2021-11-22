दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कंस्ट्रक्शन गतिविधियों से हटा प्रतिबंध

राय ने कहा कि सरकार स्कूल दोबारा खोलने, सरकारी कर्मचारियों की मौजूदा ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’ व्यवस्था पर 24 नवंबर को निर्णय करेगी।
Delhi's AQI is steadily improving, therefore we are removing ban on construction activities.— Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 22, 2021
This will benefit construction workers, but construction sites must follow all Anti-dust guidelines otherwise strict action will be taken - @AapKaGopalRai#DelhiFightsPollution pic.twitter.com/9MCpPAMkYZ
Decision on reopening of schools/educational institutes, entry of CNG trucks, WFH for govt employees beyond 26th of this month will be taken in the next review meet on the 24th Nov 21— Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 22, 2021
- @AapKaGopalRai #DelhiFightsPollution pic.twitter.com/4ZjJcDrNfS