असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जुमे की नमाज के लिए नहीं मिलेगा ब्रेक

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 30 अगस्त 2024 (15:15 IST)
Assam government on juma break : असम की हिमंता बिस्वा सरकार ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए जुमे की नमाज के लिए 2 घंटे के ब्रेक पर रोक लगा दी। ALSO READ: असम विधानसभा में मुस्लिम विवाह और तलाक एक्‍ट हुआ पास, विपक्ष ने किया विरोध
 
असम के मुख्‍यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि असम विधानसभा ने 2 घंटे की जुम्मा छुट्टी को खत्म करके उत्पादकता को प्राथमिकता दी है और औपनिवेशिक बोझ के एक और अवशेष को त्याग दिया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह प्रथा 1937 में मुस्लिम लीग के सैयद सादुल्ला द्वारा शुरू की गई थी। इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले के लिए स्पीकर बिस्वजीत दैमारी और हमारे विधायकों का मैं आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।
 
इससे पहले असम विधानसभा ने गुरुवार को एक विधेयक पारित किया जिसमें मुस्लिमों के विवाह और तलाक पंजीकरण से संबंधित एक कानून को निष्प्रभावी किया गया है। विपक्षी दलों ने इस फैसले की निंदा करते हुए इसे मुस्लिमों के साथ भेदभाव वाला तथा चुनावी साल में मतदाताओं के ध्रुवीकरण वाला बताया।
