महिला समृद्धि योजना पर आतिशी ने कहा, दिल्ली की महिलाओं के साथ धोखा हुआ

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025 (11:46 IST)
Atishi on Mahila Samriddhi Yojana : पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री आतिशी ने रविवार को महिला समृद्धि योजना पर भाजपा द्वारा कमेटी बनाने की घोषणा पर कहा कि दिल्ली की महिलाओं के साथ धोखा हुआ। प्रधानमंत्री का महिलाओं से किया गया वादा जुमला साबित हुआ। ALSO READ: ‍दिल्ली में सभी महिलाओं को नहीं मिलेंगे 2500 रुपए, रजिस्ट्रेशन से पहले जान लीजिए सभी शर्तें
 
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली की महिलाओं से वादा किया था कि 8 मार्च को दिल्ली की सभी महिलाओं के खातों में 2500 रुपए की राशि हस्तांतरित की जाएगी। लेकिन कल क्या हुआ? कल की कैबिनेट मीटिंग में पैसे देना तो दूर, यह भी तय नहीं किया गया कि कौन पात्र होगा और पंजीकरण कब से शुरू होगा।
 
आतिशी ने कहा कि कल सिर्फ एक कमेटी बनाई गई। सबको पता है कि जब किसी चीज को ठंडे बस्ते में डालना होता है, तो कमेटी बना दी जाती है। यही भाजपा ने किया है।
 
दिल्ली कैबिनेट से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‍डा ने जवाहर लाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में दिल्ली में महिला समृद्धि योजना के लागू होने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस योजना के लिए एक साल के लिए 5100 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए गए हैं। योजना के तहत महिलाओं के खाते में हर माह 2500 रुपए आएंगे। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि भाजपा ने अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में वादा किया था, वह दिल्ली में सरकार बनने के बाद महिलाओं को 2500 रुपए प्रतिमाह दिए जाएंगे। इस योजना के लिए जल्द ही रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो जाएगी।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

