महिला समृद्धि योजना पर आतिशी ने कहा, दिल्ली की महिलाओं के साथ धोखा हुआ

आतिशी ने कहा कि कल सिर्फ एक कमेटी बनाई गई। सबको पता है कि जब किसी चीज को ठंडे बस्ते में डालना होता है, तो कमेटी बना दी जाती है। यही भाजपा ने किया है।
VIDEO | Here’s what Delhi Assembly LoP and AAP leader Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said on BJP forming committee for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2025
“...They promised that Rs 2,500 will be deposited into the accounts of women by March 8 but that didn’t happen. The registration has not started… pic.twitter.com/PqN808yglg