कर्नाटक सीएम पर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में तकरार, 'सर्कस' पर उठे सवाल

बुधवार, 17 मई 2023 (15:24 IST)
Karnataka CM News : कर्नाटक में मुख्‍यमंत्री चयन की प्रक्रिया में लग रहे समय को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में तकरार हो गई। भाजपा ने कर्नाटक का मुख्यमंत्री चुनने को लेकर कांग्रेस में चल रहे बैठकों के दौर को ‘सर्कस’ करार दिया है। इस पर कांग्रेस ने अतीत में भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्रियों के चयन में कई दिनों का समय लगने का हवाला देते हुए पलटवार किया।
 
भाजपा के आईटी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि क्या आप सर्कस देखना चाहते हैं? यह देखिए कि कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस मुख्यमंत्री का चयन कर रही है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने भी मुख्यमंत्रियों के चयन को लेकर कई बार चर्चा और विचार-विमर्श किया, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ कि पद के दावेदार एक दूसरे पर निशाना साधें, समर्थकों को लामबंद करें और मीडिया के माध्यम से धमकी दें।
इस पर कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की वाह-वाह कर रहे लोगों की याददाश्त को ताजा करना चाहता हूं। 2017 के उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम 11 मार्च को आया और इसके 8 दिन बाद 19 मार्च को योगी आदित्यनाथ को मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए चुना गया।
 
इसी तरह 2021 में असम विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे 3 मार्च को आए और इसके 7 दिनों के बाद हिमंत विश्व सरमा को मुख्यमंत्री चुना गया। रमेश ने कहा कि ऐसी कई और भी मिसाल हैं।

इस बीच कांग्रेस महासचिव रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि कर्नाटक में जल्द ही कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर अभी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है, अगले 48 घंटे से 72 घंटे के बीच कर्नाटक में होगी नई कैबिनेट। 
 

