135 यात्रियों से भरे विमान में बम की धमकी, तिरुवनंतपुरम एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 22 अगस्त 2024 (09:12 IST)
bomb threat on air india flight : मुंबई से आए एअर इंडिया के एक विमान में गुरुवार को बम की धमकी मिलने के बाद तिरुवनंतपुरम अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पूर्ण आपात स्थिति घोषित की गई।
 
विमान के तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास पहुंचने पर पायलट ने बम की धमकी मिलने की जानकारी दी। विमान में 135 यात्री सवार हैं।
 
विमान सुबह करीब 8 बजे हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा और उसे तुरंत आइसोलेशन बे में ले जाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि यात्रियों को विमान से उतरा जा रहा है। अभी यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि धमकी किसने और कैसे दी।
