No Detention Policy : 5वीं और 8वीं में फेल हुए बच्चे तो नहीं होंगे अगली क्लास में प्रमोट, केंद्र ने खत्म की नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 23 दिसंबर 2024 (16:36 IST)
Centre scraps no detention policy for students from classes 5, 8 : शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी (No Detention Policy) को खत्म कर दिया है। अब 5वीं और 5वीं फेल होने वाले बच्चे प्रमोट नहीं होंगे। छात्रों को स्कूलों से भी नहीं निकाला जा सकेगा।
इस फैसले के तहत अब क्लास 5 और 8 की वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में असफल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को फेल किया जाएगा। हालांकि स्टूडेंट्स को अपनी क्लासेस पास करने के लिए दूसरा मौका दिया जाएगा। इस नई नीति का उद्देश्य स्टूडेंट्स की सीखने की क्षमता को बेहतर बनाना और एकेडमिक परफॉर्मेंस में सुधार लाना है।

क्या नई व्यवस्था : इस नई व्यवस्था के मुताबिक असफल स्टूडेंट्स को दो महीने के भीतर दोबारा परीक्षा देने का मौका मिलेगा, लेकिन अगर स्टूडेंट्स दोबारा असफल होते हैं, तो उन्हें अगली क्लास में प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा। हालांकि केंद्र सरकार ने यह भी स्पष्ट किया है कि क्लास 8 तक किसी भी स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल से निष्कासित नहीं किया जाएगा। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

