वित्तमंत्री सीतारमण से बोले चिदंबरम, नियुक्त करें 'चीफ इकॉनॉमिक एस्ट्रोलॉजर'

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 14 जुलाई 2022 (11:02 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि उन्हे अब एक 'चीफ इकनॉमिक एस्ट्रोलॉजर' (मुख्य आर्थिक ज्योतिषी) की नियुक्ति कर लेनी चाहिए।
 
निर्मला सीतारमण ने नासा की नई अंतरिक्ष दूरबीन द्वारा ब्रह्मांड का अब तक का सबसे गहरा रूप प्रस्तुत किए जाने से जुड़े कुछ ट्वीट रीट्वीट किए थे। इसी को लेकर चिदंबरम ने उन पर कटाक्ष किया।
 
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम इस बात से हैरान नहीं हैं कि वित्त मंत्री ने उस दिन ज्यूपीटर, प्लूटो और यूरेनस ग्रहों की तस्वीरें ट्वीट कीं जब मुद्रास्फीति 7.1 प्रतिशत और बेरोजगारी दर 7.8 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई।'
चिदंबरम ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि अपने खुद के कौशल और अपने आर्थिक सलाहकारों के हुनर में उम्मीद खो देने के बाद वित्त मंत्री ने ग्रहों का आह्वान किया है कि वे अर्थव्यवस्था को बचाएं। उन्होंने सीतारमण को एक नए सीईए यानी चीफ इकनॉमिक एस्ट्रोलॉजर (मुख्य आर्थिक ज्योतिषी) की नियुक्ति करनी की सलाह दी।

