वित्तमंत्री सीतारमण से बोले चिदंबरम, नियुक्त करें 'चीफ इकॉनॉमिक एस्ट्रोलॉजर'

चिदंबरम ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि अपने खुद के कौशल और अपने आर्थिक सलाहकारों के हुनर में उम्मीद खो देने के बाद वित्त मंत्री ने ग्रहों का आह्वान किया है कि वे अर्थव्यवस्था को बचाएं। उन्होंने सीतारमण को एक नए सीईए यानी चीफ इकनॉमिक एस्ट्रोलॉजर (मुख्य आर्थिक ज्योतिषी) की नियुक्ति करनी की सलाह दी।
We are not surprised that the Finance Minister tweeted pictures of Jupiter, Pluto and Uranus on the day when Inflation printed at 7.01% and unemployment printed at 7.8%— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2022
After giving up hope in her own skills and the skills of her economic advisers, the FM has called the planets to the rescue of the economy— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2022
To begin with, she should appoint a new CEA: Chief Economic Astrologer