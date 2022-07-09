अमरनाथ में रेस्क्यू अपरेशन जारी, गुफा के पास अब भी 2 से 3 हजार लोग फंसे (Live Updates)

-जापान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के निधन पर आज देश में 1 दिन का राष्ट्रीय शोक।
#WATCH | Indian Army continues rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/0mQt4L7tTr
Delhi | National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8 pic.twitter.com/4lwY9PPYn4— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022