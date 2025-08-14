बड़ी खबर, जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटा, 12 की मौत

किश्तवाड़ के उपायुक्त पंकज शर्मा ने कहा कि किश्तवाड़ के चशोती इलाके में अचानक बाढ़ आ गई है, जो मचैल माता यात्रा का प्रारंभिक बिंदु है। बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया है।
Cloudburst hits Chositi, #Kishtwar. Administration swings into action; rescue team heads to site. Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh speaks to DC Pankaj Kumar Sharma & LoP @Sunil_SharmaBJP , says damage assessment, rescue & medical aid underway; all help to be provided.@dckishtwar pic.twitter.com/v7ajZyzWyG— Akashvani News Jammu (@radionews_jammu) August 14, 2025
Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 14, 2025
Jammu & Kashmir | "A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," says Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar - Pankaj Sharma . https://t.co/uQA7LcbP5p— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025