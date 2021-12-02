Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ममता बनर्जी के बाद प्रशांत किशोर का कांग्रेस पर प्रहार- विपक्ष का नेतृत्व कांग्रेस का दैवीय अधिकार नहीं हो सकता

webdunia
गुरुवार, 2 दिसंबर 2021 (16:10 IST)
नई दिल्ली। ममता बनर्जी के बाद चुनाव रणनीतिकार प्रशांत किशोर ने भी कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है। राहुल गांधी का बिना नाम लिए प्रशांत किशोर ने कहा कि विपक्ष का नेतृत्व किसी व्यक्ति विशेष का दैवीय अधिकार नहीं है। प्रशांत किशोर का इशारा सोनिया और राहुल गांधी की तरफ था।
प्रशांत किशोर ने अपने ट्‍वीट में कहा कि कांग्रेस जिस विचार और जगह का प्रतिनिधित्व करती है वो एक मजबूत विपक्ष के लिए अहम है, लेकिन कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व एक विशेष व्यक्ति का अधिकार नहीं, खासकर जब पार्टी पिछले 10 सालों से अपने चुनावों में हार का सामना कर चुकी है।
उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष के नेतृत्व का चुनाव लोकतांत्रिक तरीज से होने दें।  2024 के आम चुनावों के लिए बीजेपी के सामने विपक्ष को एकजुट करने के प्रयासों के तहत ममता इस समय सक्रिय हैं।
webdunia

इस सिलसिले में अपनी मुंबई यात्रा में उन्‍होंने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार और शिवसेना नेता आदित्‍य ठाकरे व संजय राउत से मुलाकात की है। ममता बनर्जी ने कल कहा था कि विशेष रूप से एक अस्पष्ट टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा कि अब ‘कोई संप्रग नहीं’ है।

