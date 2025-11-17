Biodata Maker

बिहार में NDA की जीत के बाद 'गोभी की खेती' पर क्यों मचा बवाल, क्या है इसका भागलपुर कनेक्शन?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 17 नवंबर 2025 (12:02 IST)
Controversy on Gobhi Ki Kheti viral post : बिहार में एनडीए की बंपर जीत के बाद असम के मंत्री अशोक सिंघल के 'गोभी की खेती' पोस्ट पर विवाद हो रहा है। इस पोस्ट को 1989 के भागलपुर दंगे से जोड़ा जा रहा है, जिसमें कई मुसलमानों की हत्या हुई थी। पोस्ट पर सियासी बवाल मच गया। गौरव गोगोई से लेकर शशि थरूर तक विपक्ष से जुड़े कई दिग्गजों ने इस पर प्रतिक्रिया दी।
 
असम के स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण और सिंचाई विभाग के मंत्री अशोक सिंघल ने फूलगोभी की एक पोस्ट के साथ इसका जश्न मनाया। बिहार में गोभी की खेती तो मंजूरी मिल गई है। पहले तो यह पोस्ट बेमेल लगी लेकिन बाद में सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल गया। इसे साल 1989 में हुए भागलपुर दंगे से जोड़कर देखा जाने लगा।
 
पोस्ट के कुछ घंटों बाद असम के मंत्री ने बिहार में बड़ी जीत का श्रेय अमित शाह को दिया और इसके कई कारण गिनाए। इनमें से एक सामाजिक इंजीनियरिंग और सांस्कृतिक पहुंच थी।
 
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के उपनेता गौरव गोगोई ने इस पोस्ट को अश्लील और शर्मनाक बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तस्वीर 1989 के लोगैन नरसंहार से व्यापक रूप से जुड़ी हुई है, जहां भागलपुर हिंसा के दौरान 116 मुसलमानों की हत्या कर उनके शवों को फूलगोभी के बागानों के नीचे छिपा दिया गया था।
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर से भी इस पोस्ट को टैग करते हुए पूछ लिया गया कि क्या वे ऐसे बयान की निंदा करवाएंगे? इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि भारत का राष्ट्रवाद और हिंदू धर्म किसी भी तरह की हिंसा, हत्या या नरसंहार की सराहना नहीं करता। 

बहरहाल फूलगोभी वाली पोस्ट पर विवाद और लोगों की व्यापक आलोचनाओं के बावजूद भाजपा नेता ने इसे न तो हटाया है और न ही इसमें कोई बदलाव किया है। 
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

