कमजोर पड़ा तूफान जवाद, 3 राज्यों को मिली राहत, भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

webdunia
रविवार, 5 दिसंबर 2021 (07:47 IST)
नई दिल्ली। चक्रवाती तूफान 'जवाद' शनिवार को कमजोर होकर एक गहरे दबाव में बदल गया तथा रविवार को पुरी तट पर पहुंचने तक इसके और कमजोर पड़ने की संभावना है। इससे आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिली है।
 
भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने कहा कि तूफान कमजोर होकर एक गहरे दबाव में बदल गया है। इसके और कमजोर होकर दबाव में बदलने की संभावना है। यह आज दोपहर के आसपास पुरी के निकट पहुंचेगा।

इसके बाद, जवाद के उत्तर-उत्तर-पूर्व की ओर ओडिशा के तट के साथ पश्चिम बंगाल के तट की ओर बढ़ने तथा कमजोर होकर निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र में बदलने की संभावना है।
 
सऊदी अरब ने चक्रवात का नाम 'जवाद' रखा है, जिसका मतलब उदार या दयालु से है। गत 30 नवंबर को अंडमान सागर के ऊपर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र विकसित हुआ था। आईएमडी ने कहा कि यह दो दिसंबर को एक दबाव के क्षेत्र में और शुक्रवार की सुबह गहरे दबाव के क्षेत्र में बदल गया तथा शुक्रवार दोपहर यह चक्रवात में तब्दील हो गया।
 
कैसा रहेगा मौसम : IMD ने रविवार को पश्चिम बंगाल में गंगा के तटों से लगते क्षेत्रों और उत्तरी ओडिशा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा की चेतावनी दी है

रविवार और सोमवार को असम, मेघालय और त्रिपुरा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा का पूर्वानुमान है। बंगाल की मध्य और उत्तरी खाड़ी में नौवहन और मछुआरों के लिए समुद्री स्थिति प्रतिकूल रहेगी।

