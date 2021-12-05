कमजोर पड़ा तूफान जवाद, 3 राज्यों को मिली राहत, भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

#WATCH Odisha's Puri witnesses moderate rainfall as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to reach around noon today; 'Jawad' is likely to weaken further into a Depression, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/Qn0wDO0WAq— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021
DD remnant of CS ‘JAWAD’ over westcentral BoB, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 4th Dec, near Lat17.5°N, Long85.0°E, about 200km south of Gopalpur. Likely to move NNEwards, weaken further into a Depression by morning of 5th Dec, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of same day. pic.twitter.com/QTCBrtw793— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 4, 2021