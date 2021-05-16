Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates : तौकते की वजह से गोवा में भारी बारिश, राहुल की कांग्रेसियों से अपील

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, 580 COVID patients were shifted from jumbo centres to other facilities. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/JOu90TKOf2— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa. Visuals from Panaji pic.twitter.com/qPGI0CnUjS— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
#CycloneTauktae is becoming stronger. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021
Renewing my appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance.
चक्रवात तौकते मज़बूत हो रहा है। सभी सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें।
कांग्रेस साथियों से अपील है कि हर संभव सहायता करें। pic.twitter.com/xnU1OgsH6T