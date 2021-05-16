Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates : तौकते की वजह से गोवा में भारी बारिश, राहुल की कांग्रेसियों से अपील

webdunia
रविवार, 16 मई 2021 (11:09 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दक्षिण पूर्वी अरब सागर में उठा समुद्री तूफान तौकते विकराल होकर गुजरात की और बढ़ रहा है। तूफान के चलते केरल और तमिलनाडु में बाढ़ का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। कर्नाटक, महाराष्‍ट्र और गोवा में भी भारी बारिश की आशंका है। तूफान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


11:10 AM, 16th May
-महाराष्‍ट्र में चक्रवाती तूफान ‘टाउते’ के खतरे को देखते हुए 580 कोरोना मरीजों को कोविड सेंटर से दूसरे अस्‍पतालों में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

11:07 AM, 16th May
-तौकते की वजह से गोवा में भारी बारिश।
-कई स्थानों पर पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे गिरने की खबर।  


11:06 AM, 16th May
- कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, , चक्रवात तौकते मज़बूत हो रहा है। सभी सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें। कांग्रेस साथियों से अपील है कि हर संभव सहायता करें।

07:38 AM, 16th May
webdunia
-तूफान के चलते केरल और तमिलनाडु में कई स्थानों पर भारी बारिश
-भारी बारिश से सैकड़ों मकान ध्वस्त, कई स्थानों पर पेड़ गिरने की खबर। 
-केरल और तमिलनाडु में बाढ़ का अलर्ट जारी किया गया
-कर्नाटक, महाराष्‍ट्र और गोवा में भी भारी बारिश की आशंका

07:33 AM, 16th May
-भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने बताया कि तौकते चक्रवात 18 मई की दोपहर या शाम को पोरबंदर और नलिया के बीच गुजरात तट पर पहुंच सकता है और इस दौरान हवाओं की रफ्तार बीच-बीच में 175 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा भी हो सकती है।
-इस वजह से गुजरात के तटीय जिलों जूनागढ़, गिर सोमनाथ में अत्यंत भीषण बारिश हो सकती है जबकि जूनागढ़, पोरबंदर, द्वारका, अमरेली, राजकोट और जामनगर सहित कुछ अन्य स्थानों पर बहुत भारी से भारी बारिश की संभावना है।
-तूफान को ‘तौकते’ नाम म्यांमार ने दिया है जिसका मतलब ‘छिपकली’ होता है। इस साल भारतीय तट पर यह पहला चक्रवाती तूफान होगा।

07:33 AM, 16th May
-भारतीय वायुसेना ने ‘तौकते’ तूफान से उत्पन्न किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए अपने 16 मालवाहक विमान और 18 हेलीकॉप्टर प्रायद्वीपीय भारत में तैयार रखे हैं।
-वायुसेना ने बताया कि वायुसेना ने अगले कुछ दिन तटीय इलाकों में कोविड-19 राहत अभियान पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने का फैसला किया है क्योंकि खराब मौसम की वजह से बाद में इन इलाकों में अभियान प्रभावित हो सकता है।
-एक आईएल-76 विमान ने बठिंडा से 127 जवानों और 11 टन सामान लेकर जामनगर पहुंचा है। वायुसेना ने बताया कि सी-130 विमान 25 जवानों और 12.3 टन सामान लेकर बठिंडा से राजकोट पहुंचा है, जबकि दो सी-130 विमान 126 जवानों और 14 टन समान लेकर भुवनेश्वर से जामनगर पहुंचा है।
-भारतीय तटरक्षक बल और नौसेना ने राहत, खोज और बचाव कार्यों के लिए जहाज और हेलीकॉप्टर तैनात किए हैं जबकि थलसेना की इंजीनियर टास्क फोर्स इकाइयां, नावों और बचाव उपकरणों के साथ तैनाती के लिए तैयार हैं।
-इसके अलावा मानवीय सहायता और आपदा राहत इकाइयों के साथ सात जहाज पश्चिमी तट पर तैयार हैं।

07:31 AM, 16th May
-'तौकते' के मद्देनजर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (NDRF) ने अपनी टीमों की संख्या 53 से बढ़ाकर 100 कर दी है।
-एनडीआरएफ ने छह राज्यों में नावों, पेड़ काटने वाले और दूरसंचार उपकरणों से लैस 42 टीमों को पहले से तैनात किया है और 26 टीमों को तैयार रखा गया है।

07:30 AM, 16th May
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने चक्रवात 'तौकते' से निपटने की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए शनिवार को राज्यों, केंद्रीय मंत्रालयों और एजेंसियों के साथ एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक की और संबंधित अधिकारियों को लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने तथा बिजली, दूरसंचार, स्वास्थ्य, पेयजल जैसी जरूरी सेवाओं का प्रबंध सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।
-बैठक में केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, प्रधानमंत्री के प्रमुख सचिव, कैबिनेट सचिव, गृह मंत्रालय, नागरिक उड्डयन, संचार, पोत परिवहन मंत्रालयों के सचिव, राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एनडीएमए) के शीर्ष अधिकारी, रेलवे बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय तथा गृह मंत्रालय के शीर्ष अधिकारियों ने हिस्सा लिया।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

कोरोना से राहत, 24 दिन बाद देश में 3.11 लाख नए मामले, तेजी से स्वस्थ हो रहे हैं कोरोना मरीज

प्रचलित

webdunia

कैसे बन सकते हैं IAS, IPS या IFS, पढ़ें विस्तार से

webdunia

Corona काल में कितना हो बॉडी टेंपरेचर और ऑक्सीजन लेवल, जानिए काम की बात...

webdunia

नास्त्रेदमस की भारत के संबंध में 10 अचूक भविष्यवाणियां

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

webdunia

आधुनिक दुनिया में हनुमान चालीसा का क्या महत्व है?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos